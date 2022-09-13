DIPLOMAT® Posterior Instrumentation by SIGNUS

The requirements for a pedicle screw system for optimal patient treatment are very high – regardless of the particular indication. Both simple and complex treatments of the spine always require maximum security and stability.

DIPLOMAT® is a well‑conceived, modular and versatile fixation system that was designed in close collaboration with experienced and qualified spinal surgeons. This is also reflected in the tray design. With just one basic tray and a small MIS extension tray, the instruments meet the demands for an easy to handle system.

The DIPLOMAT® system is characterised by its VERSATILITY

It provides a high degree of flexibility and efficiency for all procedures in spinal surgery

It enables constructions that adapt to individual patient needs

It is a modular and cost‑effective fixation system

It can be used with open, minimally invasive or percutaneous surgical techniques

It is used for the treatment of pathologies with just one consistent instrument system

ABOUT SIGNUS

Innovative high-end implants made in Germany: For more than 25 years, SIGNUS has been the experienced specialist for comprehensive solutions in the surgical spine care sector. Founded in 1994 in Germany’s Lower Franconian city of Alzenau by Susanne and Uwe Siedler, our family-owned company currently has staff of approx. 80 at sites in Germany and Australia. SIGNUS offers the comprehensive product range of cervical spine to SIG sacroiliac joints, which are predominately manufactured at the nearby production site of ProCon Medizintechnik. In addition to Europe (CE) and the USA (FDA), we sell our certified implants throughout the world on every continent. Target-oriented further development of the products in connection with the continuous exchange with the users as well as international further education and hospitalisation programs make SIGNUS a reliable global partner.

The entire SIGNUS Portfolio with detailed information and descriptions are available for you online at www.signus.com