Versius goes virtual – CMR Surgical to launch VR training for surgical robot March 28, 2022

CMR Surgical (CMR) – a global surgical robotics business – is launching a virtual reality headset and VR professional education programme for the Versius® Surgical Robotic System.

Versius becomes the first soft-tissue surgical robotics system to offer VR training as part of its surgical team training pathway; giving surgical teams increased flexibility to practice their skills.

The Versius Virtual Reality headset is wireless, doesn’t require connecting to a PC and is packaged within a small box for portability and convenience.

Simulating a lifelike and immersive experience, Versius Virtual Reality mimics the real-life environment of an operating room. Users are guided through learning objectives by a virtual assistant to support them at every step. There is also the opportunity to collaborate alongside other surgical team members in the virtual environment.

Versius Virtual Reality will be launched in pilot hospitals from July 2022, with global roll out is expected from late Summer 2022.

CMR Surgical has produced Versius Virtual Reality in partnership with FundamentalVR, a leading virtual reality education platform, and will continue to develop the programme in collaboration with surgical teams.

The new VR programme will complement the existing proficiency-based professional education programme for Versius, including the Versius Simulator and remote learning options.

Fiona Morrison, Global Head of Professional Education, CMR Surgical says: “Our professional education programmes are always focused on optimising the use of Versius for surgical teams. It is exciting to add a virtual reality element to our already comprehensive and well-respected courses. Now, surgeons, nurses and the entire surgical team will be able to develop their skills with Versius, when and where it’s convenient for them. The virtual environment is so realistic that even if you’re sat practicing at home, you really feel like you are in the operating room.”

For more information, visit: https://cmrsurgical.com/