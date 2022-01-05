ROTAIO® – Implantable like a cage, moves like a disc January 5, 2022

To reproduce the natural movement of a healthy intervertebral disc – that is the goal of ROTAIO®. This means not merely the preservation but above all the quality of movement of a natural intervertebral disc is prioritised. Along with rotation, flexion/extension and lateral bending, ROTAIO® therefore enables the option of uncoupled translation and thus of physiological facet-guided segment movement.

Despite the highly complex joint kinematics of ROTAIO®, the surgical implementation remains simple.

ROTAIO® can thus be summed up in one sentence:

Implantable like a cage – moves like a disc.

The ROTAIO® disc prosthesis was developed for the specific requirements of the cervical spine (C3–C7). Despite the highly complex joint kinematics of ROTAIO®, the surgical implementation remains simple. ROTAIO® is implanted ‘in one piece’ using the proven Smith–Robinson technique. The prosthesis is available in various footprints and heights to enable adaptation to different patient anatomies.

Product-Specific Advantages

Safety oriented prosthesis design

One-piece prosthesis design for safe handling: Implantable like a cage

Rectangular geometry with large contact surface area with the vertebral body – for secure implant seating and reduced risk of subsidence

Tested mechanics [1]

A comprehensive series of cyclic, dynamic and static tests going beyond the studies required for marketing authorisation

Increased roughness [2] in conjunction with proven SIGNUS toothed cage design

Secure anchoring in the bone owing to high primary stability

No keel preparation required

Reduced risk of implant migration

Physiological mobility

Range of motion is defined by anatomical structures and not by the disc prosthesis

Posteriorly-accentuated implant design

Perfectly adapted to the natural anatomy

Variable centre of rotation corresponds to the natural centre of motion of the cervical spine

Controlled translation uncoupled from rotation

Allows for facet-guided movement, with no gaping joints

Pre-mounted, in sterile packaging

No assembly necessary, ready for use

References

1 We will happily provide you with the detailed test protocols

2 ROTAIO® has a specially roughened surface to improve osteointegration. Various studies have shown that for implants the adhesion of proteins and subsequent colonisation by bone cells (osteoblasts, osteoclasts, etc.) is fundamentally influenced by the roughness of the material surface. The activity of osteoblasts is evidently particularly increased if the roughness (Ra) lies in the range of 1 to 7 µm. In a number of studies of blasted titanium surfaces, it was also demonstrated that the roughness achieved as a result is also associated with improved osteointegration. This was demonstrated in both animal studies and, for example, in studies of hip endoprostheses inserted without cement and implant dentistry.

ABOUT SIGNUS

Innovative high-end implants made in Germany: For more than 25 years, SIGNUS has been the experienced specialist for comprehensive solutions in the surgical spine care sector. Founded in 1994 in Germany’s Lower Franconian city of Alzenau by Susanne and Uwe Siedler, our family-owned company currently has staff of approx. 80 at sites in Germany and Australia. SIGNUS offers the comprehensive product range of cervical spine to SIG sacroiliac joints, which are predominately manufactured at the nearby production site of ProCon Medizintechnik. In addition to Europe (CE) and the USA (FDA), we sell our certified implants throughout the world on every continent. Target-oriented further development of the products in connection with the continuous exchange with the users as well as international further education and hospitalisation programs make SIGNUS a reliable global partner.

