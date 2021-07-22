DIPLOMAT® – Posterior Instrumentation

Promotional feature

To provide an optimal patient treatment the demands placed on a pedicle screw system are very high – regardless of the particular indication. Both simple and complex spine treatments require a maximum of security and stability. Therefore reliable, ergonomic and functional instrument sets are an absolute must for surgeons. It is a safe, modular and economical fixation system for all interventions on spine.

Special DIPLOMAT® features:

Modular and economical

In-situ exchangeable tulips – standard , reduction, percutaneous

Cannulated, fenestrated and augmentable

Optimal screw thread and safe screw tip

Stable and time saving system

Straight forward instruments, easy in handling

Additional Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion Products:

WOMBAT ST Easy implantation – maximum support

MOBIS II ST Variable and reliable implantation

VERTACONNECT Minimal Access – Maximal Effect

The DIPLOMAT® system is a system which covers all indications, due to its modularity. The full functionality and effectiveness of the system can be extended through minimally invasive access instruments and instruments for infralaminar hooks, used for deformities.

The surgical strategy can be changed from “minimally invasive” to “open” at any time without the need to change and add instrument trays. The reason for this is that only one type of screw is required and offered with the possibility of applying different tulips.

In total, the DIPLOMAT system offers a solid and easy-to-use instrument set, which enables the user to perform complex and minimally invasive treatments with only one system.

More information on DIPLOMAT:

https://signus.com/intl/products/portfolio/diplomat-screw-rod-system.html

More information on WOMBAT ST:

https://signus.com/intl/products/portfolio/wombat-lumbar-interbody-fusion.html

More information on MOBIS II ST:

https://signus.com/intl/products/portfolio/mobis-ii-lumbar-interbody-fusion.html

More information on VERTACONNECT:

https://signus.com/intl/products/portfolio/vertaconnect-lumbar-interbody-fusion.html

ABOUT SIGNUS

Innovative high-end implants made in Germany: For more than 25 years, SIGNUS has been the experienced specialist for comprehensive solutions in the surgical spine care sector. Founded in 1994 in Germany’s Lower Franconian city of Alzenau by Susanne and Uwe Siedler, our family-owned company currently has staff of approx. 80 at sites in Germany and Australia. SIGNUS offers the comprehensive product range of cervical spine to SIG sacroiliac joints, which are predominately manufactured at the nearby production site of ProCon Medizintechnik. In addition to Europe (CE) and the USA (FDA), we sell our certified implants throughout the world on every continent. Target-oriented further development of the products in connection with the continuous exchange with the users as well as international further education and hospitalisation programs make SIGNUS a reliable global partner.

The entire SIGNUS Portfolio with detailed information and descriptions are available for you online at www.signus.com