CERCCESS – Cervical retractor system

Both simple and complex treatments of the cervical spine require not only the highest degree of safety but also a comfortable and absolutely reliable instrument set. CERCCESSTM combines all these properties.

It is a secure and modular retractor system for all ventral procedures on the cervical spine. Only through continuous improvement has SIGNUS been able to satisfy the demand for quality without compromises with CERCCESSTM.

CERCCESSTM, the cervical retractor system from SIGNUS, enables optimal exposure of the surgical field during ventral cervical treatments, e.g. VBRs (e.g. ATHLET®), cages, prosthesis (ROTAIO®) and plate systems (e.g. ASCOT®).

The CERCCESSTM retractor system from SIGNUS is an intelligent modular instrument system for the anterior cervical spine and can be optimally combined with SIGNUS implant systems for the cervical spine (e.g. JASPIS® ST, RABEA®, NUBIC®).

The lateral and longitudinal distractor with a range of different blades is used for soft tissue retraction and ensures unimpeded access to the site. For optimal adaptation to individual anatomical conditions, the blades are available in various designs.

The finely adjustable, multi-segment pin distractor enables, together with the sterile supplied self-drilling and self-tapping distractor pins, the distraction and compression of one or more spinal segments and keeps the disc space stably and reliably in the required position during the preparation.

CERCCESSTM Product-Specific Advantages

Double-arm joints on the lateral and longitudinal distractor

Retractors can be quickly and securely adapted to any surgical situation involving the cervical spine and enable unimpeded access to the site

Simple intraoperative handling

Side-loading blade slot enables a simple change of blade and procedures that are gentle for patients

Reduction of personnel required to the minimum

Selection of blades designed to suit the anatomy of the cervical spine

Secure retention of the tissue

Least possible additional tissue trauma and rapid convalescence

Also for obese patients

Optimised exposure of the surgical site

Distractor blades made from Titanium grade 4 as per ASTM F 67 / ISO 5832-2

Low weight

More information on CERCCESSTM:

https://signus.com/intl/products/portfolio/cerccess-distractor-ventral.html

ABOUT SIGNUS

Innovative high-end implants made in Germany: For more than 25 years, SIGNUS has been the experienced specialist for comprehensive solutions in the surgical spine care sector. Founded in 1994 in Germany’s Lower Franconian city of Alzenau by Susanne and Uwe Siedler, our family-owned company currently has staff of approx. 80 at sites in Germany and Australia. SIGNUS offers the comprehensive product range of cervical spine to SIG sacroiliac joints, which are predominately manufactured at the nearby production site of ProCon Medizintechnik. In addition to Europe (CE) and the USA (FDA), we sell our certified implants throughout the world on every continent. Target-oriented further development of the products in connection with the continuous exchange with the users as well as international further education and hospitalisation programs make SIGNUS a reliable global partner.

The entire SIGNUS Portfolio with detailed information and descriptions are available for you online at www.signus.com