NSpine: Advanced osteotomy techniques in adult deformity

Pedro Berjano from Milan manages an extensive and complex adult deformity practice. Here, he shares his experience of advanced osteotomy techniques.

NSpine is bringing you a free video from the archive of its past meetings on a weekly basis.

All videos were recorded during the live session with NSpine’s expert faculty presenting on topics relevant to practicing spine surgeons and spine healthcare professionals.

NSpine’s live events for 2021 are scheduled to go ahead and booking is open.