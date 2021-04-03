3-6 November 2021, Global Spine Congress; Paris

AO Spine’s annual meeting, the Global Spine Congress (GSC) is a leading world class spine congress gathering thousands of spine surgeons.

GSC is a fantastic opportunity to gather information and learn more about the industry—featuring high-quality speakers, pre-courses and workshops, coupled with one of the largest exhibitions for our industry. The GSC provides a unique opportunity to support a highly regarded scientific programme and engage an audience of spine care professionals from more than 80 countries. The congress is open to all surgeons, spine practitioners, allied healthcare professionals and researchers.

Now a hybrid event, GSC 2021 taking place from November 3-6, 2021 in Paris, France, will deliver the same high-quality scientific programme and offer opportunities for networking and professional development whether you decide to attend in-person at our venue in Paris or online.

The four-day scientific program will feature talks from leading international spine experts on hot topics in the field of spine care such as AI, Endoscopy, and Robotics. Pre-courses, before the scientific programme begins, will offer access to international medical expertise in spine care and research. This year, GSC speakers include world renowned leaders in spine care, Jeffrey Wang, Michael Fehlings, Larry Lenke, Luiz Vialle and more.

The GSC goes beyond just the research and science but includes the importance of patient management. The GSC also offers member’s only sessions providing practical knowledge on managing critical day-to-day activities such as “Appropriate Use of Surgery in the Elderly Patient with Spinal Deformity.”

It’s not too late to register

GSC 2021 is now offering late bird registration through April 30, 2021. Register today to enjoy further discounts on your registration fees.

Why should you attend the GSC in Paris, or attend online?

Benefit from a wide range of plenary sessions, symposia and parallel scientific paper sessions

Network with thousands of spine professionals from around the world

Discover the latest technology and techniques in spinal care

Access to the world’s best research and clinical experts

For more information and to register, visit GSC’s official congress website.