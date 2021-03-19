NSpine: Treatment of Pancost

Christian Mazel from Paris is a pioneer in the en-bloc resection techniques for Pancoast tumours. In this video, he shares details of his surgical technique.

NSpine is bringing you a free video from the archive of its past meetings on a weekly basis.

All videos were recorded during the live session with NSpine’s expert faculty presenting on topics relevant to practicing spine surgeons and spine healthcare professionals.

NSpine’s live events for 2021 are scheduled to go ahead and booking is open.