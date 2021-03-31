ATHLET® – Cervical vertebral body replacement

Promotional feature

ATHLET® is a vertebral body replacement implant used for stabilisation and reconstruction of the cervical spine (C3 – C7). It is used following cervical corpectomy with anterior access in case of instability and constrictions due to various underlying causes.

ATHLET (athlitis = Greek for “the competitor”) meets this challenge! Its unique design combines all the required properties into a single product, making it a winner in its field.

ATHLET is inserted in the C3 – C7 cervical spinal region with anterior access. Along with simple implantation, the large supporting surface and the generous fenestration encourage stability as well as osseointegration of the implant. The lordotic implant angle ensures optimal reconstruction of the natural spinal anatomy.

The inserted cage must be fixed with additional stabilisation. This is carried out using an anterior CS plate, for example, with the anterior fixation systems ASCOT® or TOSCA®, which have pre-contoured plates that are coordinated with the lordotic angle of ATHLET and can be optionally fixed to the cage with an additional screw.

Nine implant components and four instruments enable both efficiency in the OR and individual patient requirements to be satisfied thanks to fine height gradations of 16 to 50 mm. The simple click mechanism ensures that the implant components are securely fixed.

ATHLET® Product-Specific Advantages

9 implant components for 18 heights

Fine height gradations from 16 to 50 mm in 2 mm increments

simple click mechanism for secure fixation of the implant components

Lordotic implant design

Optimal reconstruction of the natural spinal anatomy

Large supporting surface combined with generous fenestration

Good implant stability while also promoting osseointegration

Proven SIGNUS toothed cage design

Secure anchoring in the bone thanks to high primary stability

Reduced risk of implant migration

SIGNUS modular solution

Perfectly compatible with the pre-contoured ASCOT or TOSCA CS plates, which can be screwed onto the ATHLET implant

Titanium alloy marker

Easy and reliable identification and positioning of the implant

More information on ATHLET:

https://signus.com/intl/products/portfolio/athlet-cervical-vertebral-body-replacement.html

About SIGNUS

Innovative high-end implants made in Germany: For more than 25 years, SIGNUS has been the experienced specialist for comprehensive solutions in the surgical spine care sector. Founded in 1994 in Germany’s Lower Franconian city of Alzenau by Susanne and Uwe Siedler, our family-owned company currently has staff of approx. 80 at sites in Germany and Australia. SIGNUS offers the comprehensive product range of cervical spine to SIG sacroiliac joints, which are predominately manufactured at the nearby production site of ProCon Medizintechnik. In addition to Europe (CE) and the USA (FDA), we sell our certified implants throughout the world on every continent. Target-oriented further development of the products in connection with the continuous exchange with the users as well as international further education and hospitalisation programs make SIGNUS a reliable global partner.

