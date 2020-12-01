BIG ST – ONE design, many options December 1, 2020

With the BIG ® ST ALIF Cage, SIGNUS expands their ST (Structural Titanium) product portfolio of 3D printed cages. The lumbar cage can be inserted either from anterior or minimal invasive from retro/ transperitoneal. With its open porous structure BIG ® ST comes along with the same excellent osteocunductive characteristics as the other implants of the ST-Line by SIGNUS.

Besides the traditional ALIF approach, BIG ® ST can also be inserted in 45° oblique or 90° lateral technique. Implanted from anterior it is possible to insert four divergent fixation screws and use it as a stand-alone fusion device which comes along with both economic benefits and less invasive surgery for the patient. With its wide range of implant sizes and lordotic angles a restoration of disc height and sagittal profile is ensured.

The flattened front edge and the smooth lateral surfaces combined with the self distracting design ensure a reduced preparation and protection of the nerval structures while inserting.

The open macroporous structure resembles natural cancellous architecture and enables both – growing on and growing in of bone that can be supported by filling the implant with KAINOS ® Inject.

An increased roughness in conjunction with the proven SIGNUS toothed cage design secures the anchoring in the bone owing to a high primary stability and reduces the risk of implant migration. The large contact area with the vertebral body reduces the risk of subsidence.

All implants are in individual sterile packaging and for immediate use. The system is completed with sophisticated and easy-to-use instruments.

