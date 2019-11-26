Survey reveals 80 per cent of women are unaware that sacroiliac joint issues are a leading cause of chronic lower back pain after pregnancy November 26, 2019

A survey of 1,000 women (age 35 to 60) conducted by SI-BONE Inc., found that 86 per cent of respondents are unaware that sacroiliac (SI) joint dysfunction is a leading cause of chronic lower back pain for women over 35 who have been pregnant.

Studies have shown that the SI joint is the source of pain in 15-30 per cent [1] of patients with chronic lower back pain and two-thirds [2] of people impacted by the condition are women. The survey revealed that 65 per cent of respondents experience lower back pain and nearly 30 per cent have been dealing with pain for more than ten years. Yet, fewer than one in five women had spoken with a doctor about the possibility of the SI joint being a cause of lower back pain.

“Findings from this survey illustrate the impact of chronic lower back pain on women’s daily lives and that increased awareness of the sources of their pain and access to minimally invasive treatments are needed,” said Bradley Duhon, neurological surgeon in South Denver, USA. “We encourage women living with unresolved lower back pain – especially those who have been pregnant – to proactively seek an evaluation for SI joint dysfunction by a healthcare professional.”

Despite diagnostic advances, women often see multiple doctors for their chronic back pain before finding a cause or treatment option that works for them. The survey found that 87 per cent of respondents who suffer from chronic lower back pain have seen up to four doctors for treatment. Survey respondents also indicated a number of quality of life struggles due to their lower back pain:

43 per cent have difficulty standing up straight, walking or moving from the standing position to the sitting position

43 per cent have difficulty sleeping

36 per cent struggle with anxiety or depression

47 per cent have experienced unwanted weight gain

39 per cent are unable to engage in physical activity

“We are dedicated to developing minimally invasive treatment options to help patients find relief from chronic back pain due to SI joint dysfunction. We aim to provide programmes that both educate people with chronic SI joint pain and provide innovative treatment options that allow them to get back to enjoying their daily lives,” said Jeffrey Dunn, president and CEO of SI-BONE. “Findings from this survey reinforce the impact this condition has on women and the need for increased education and awareness to support proper diagnosis and treatment.”

Source: BusinessWire