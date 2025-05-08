Scoliosis Research Society launches a new SRS Asia Pacific Meeting

Billed as For the Region, By the Region, this Scoliosis Research Society meeting will take place in February 6-7, 2026, in Fukuoka, Japan.

To really highlight the regional focus, submitted abstracts will have a senior author and/or presenting author and a majority of co-authors from the regions of Asia and/or Oceania.

The program will be inclusive of spine deformity issues and feature the latest in innovative approaches and technology on topics including Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis, Kyphosis, Basic/Translational Science, Cervical Deformity, Non-Operative Treatment Methods and Early Onset Scoliosis.

“The Scoliosis Research Society is the premier society for Deformity Surgeons and Researchers. This inaugural meeting signifies the importance of collaborating with our Deformity colleagues in the Asia Pacific Region,” said meeting co-chair Brian Hsu, MD. “Through this meeting, we hope to bring together National Spine Societies in the region and individual research centres and hospitals to elevate the importance of Spine Deformities, Scoliosis and its related Research. Please join us in this important new chapter of our global society, SRS.

As part of this new effort, SRS is partnering with 14 regional societies. Each of these societies will provide the best paper from their recent Annual Meeting to be presented in the “Best Paper” session on February 6. Partner Organizations include:

· Asia Pacific Spine Society (APSS)*

· Association of Spine Surgeons of India (ASSI)

· Chinese Society of Scoliosis Surgeons

· Japanese Scoliosis Society (JSS)

· Korean Society of Spine Surgery (KSSS)

· Korean Spinal Neurosurgery Society(KSNS)

· Malaysia Spine Society (MSS)*

· New Zealand Orthopaedic Spine Society

· Philippine Spine Society

· Singapore Spine Society (SSS)*

· Spine Society of Australia

· Spine Society of Thailand (SST)*

· Taiwan Spine Society (TWSS)

· Indonesian Orthopaedic Spine Surgeon Association (IOSSA)

*not confirmed

Abstract submission window opened May 1, 2025, and closes June 30, 2025. Registration and housing for the meeting opens September 9, 2025. For more information, visit our website at SRS Asia Pacific Meeting.