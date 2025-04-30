October 31 – November 1 2025, NSpine cadaveric training course; Cape Town

NSpine are delighted to invite you to join them in Cape Town at the state of the art Sunskill Laboratory housed in the Biomedical Research Institute of Stellenbosch University for the NSpine cadaveric training course on Endoscopy, Cervical and ALIF / XLIF approaches – 1st and 2nd of November 2024.

Event Details:

Date: October 31 – November 1 | 2025

Venue: Sunskill Laboratory, Biomedical Research Institute, Stellenbosch University

The course is designed to empower the next generation of spinal surgeons through immersive, hands-on training in Endoscopy, ALIF/XLIF, and Cervical procedures. Led by an esteemed international and local faculty, handpicked for their unparalleled expertise and dedication to teaching, this event is set within the state-of-the-art Sunskill Laboratory at the prestigious Bio medical Research Institute of Stellenbosch University.

Three delegates will be allocated per workstation with rotating faculty to optimise training exposure.

Delegates are typically experienced surgeons from across the globe who seek out NSpine training events – and especially the faculty – to hone their skills and acquire new cutting edge techniques.

Faculty will scale the workshop complexity according to delegate experience to allow individual training needs to be met.

Course Structure: Delegates will receive up to 2 full days of hands-on training through a modular rotation at workstations.

In addition to this, they will be provided prior to the event with a series preparatory lectures through our partners at eccElearning.

Incorporated in the course structure, delegates will also get access to our case discussions lead by local and international experts.

This training event is designed with the working surgeon in mind to provide the necessary forum to work through techniques under expert guidance and return home with an enhanced or new set of skills.

NSpine look forward to welcoming you to Cape Town

