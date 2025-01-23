STEPS Rehabilitation launches 16 Troutbeck Road for families of clients undergoing residential neurorehabilitation

STEPS Rehabilitation in Sheffield is pleased to announce the launch of 16 Troutbeck Road, a newly renovated three-bedroom property available exclusively for rent to the families of clients undergoing residential neurorehabilitation.

This unique initiative, which is the first of its kind is designed to provide additional support during the rehabilitation journey by allowing families to remain close during this critical time.

At STEPS, the role of family in the rehabilitation process is well understood. Being able to stay near loved ones can significantly impact the rehabilitation experience, both emotionally and practically. As part of this commitment, 16 Troutbeck Road has been made available as a peaceful, comfortable space where families can stay close to their loved ones while being just a short walk away from the rehabilitation facility.

Over the past six months, STEPS has worked in partnership with local interior designer Liz from Wolfe Interiors and builder Luke Groves from LG Joinery to transform the property into a modern and welcoming home. The newly renovated space is designed to reflect the high standards and warmth associated with STEPS.

This initiative is part of STEPS’ ongoing dedication to supporting both clients and their families following life changing injuries. Regular visits from loved ones are an essential element for our clients recovery, and with facilities in our building such as our café for shared meals, as well as 16 Troutbeck Road, STEPS families can remain connected and actively involved during this difficult time.

Key Features of 16 Troutbeck Road:

– One double bedroom, one double/twin bedroom and one single bedroom for flexible family accommodation

– A modern kitchen/diner

– A comfortable lounge

– A private garden

Enquiring about renting 16 Troutbeck Road

If you would like more information on availability and rental costs, please contact our referrals and admissions team via enquiries@stepsrehabilitation.co.uk

Flexible Rental Options The property at 16 Troutbeck Road can be rented privately by families and loved ones wishing to stay nearby during their relative’s rehabilitation. In some cases, the associated costs may be able to be included as part of an individual’s legal claim following clinical negligence or personal injury. The accommodation can be considered as part of an overall rehabilitation package under The Rehabilitation Code, which emphasises the importance of early and comprehensive support for individuals recovering from serious injuries.

