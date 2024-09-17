Scoliosis Research Society announces recipients for the Lifetime Achievement Award

During the 59th SRS Annual Meeting in Barcelona, Spain, the Scoliosis Research Society (SRS) announced two recipients for the Lifetime Achievement Award — Charles E. Johnston, MD and Nana Prof. Oheneba Boachie-Adjei Woahene II.

SRS Lifetime Achievement Award honours a member for distinguished service to the Society, as well as significant contributions to spinal deformity care.

Charles E. Johnston, MD (Charlie) is assistant chief of staff emeritus at Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, where he has practiced continuously since 1985.

Dr. Johnston is currently Professor in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas. He is a reviewer for The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery and the Journal of Children’s Orthopaedics. He is a fellow in the American Academy of Orthpaedic Surgeons and serves on the executive committee of the Pediatric Spine Study Group and Foundation.

He is also a member of the Pediatric Orthopedic Society of North America, receiving its Humanitarian Award in 2020; the European Pediatric Orthopaedic Society; and the Texas Orthopedic Association.

Dr. Johnston has published over 150 papers in peer-reviewed journals and approximately 30 books chapters.

Nana Prof. Oheneba Boachie-Adjei Woahene II is the President and Founder of the Foundation of Orthopedics and Complex Spine (FOCOS). Nana Prof immigrated to the United States in 1972 and completed undergraduate studies at Brooklyn College of the City University of New York where he received a Bachelor of Science (summa cum laude-Chemistry). He received his Doctor of Medicine Degree from Columbia University’s College of Physicians and Surgeons in 1980 and completed an Orthopaedic surgery residency at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

Nana Prof. is an Emeritus Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Weill Cornell Medical College, the Hospital for Special Surgery, New York-Presbyterian Hospital. He was presented with the Philip D. Wilson Award for Outstanding Teacher in 1998 by Hospital for Special Surgery, the Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2003 by Brooklyn College, the Humanitarian Award in 2004 by the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS), the Albert Schweitzer Science & Peace Gold Medal in 2005 and the Walter P. Blount Service Award in 2006 by the SRS and was featured in the Discovery channel documentary entitled, “Surgery Saved My Life.”

Since 2017, he has won twelve more national and international humanitarian and philanthropic awards.