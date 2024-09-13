JANUARY 2025
By: 12 September 2024
13-17 January 2025, NSpine Winter Masterclass; Switzerland

NSpine’s special “Masterclass” is now established as the premier case discussion forum; renowned not only the discussion of complex cases, but importantly for the engagement and the friendly atmosphere of the debates.

Each Masterclass combines 6 hours of CME accredited sessions together extended free time for informal networking and other pursuits.

Included in your package is the course fee, hotel accommodation and breakfast, as well as networking dinners in the Hotel Kulm’s famed restaurants. Partners and families are welcome to attend.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Swiss Alps, the Kulm Hotel in Arosa affords the perfect location to encourage clear thought and debate in the NSpine sessions balanced with the splendours and relaxation of winter recreation in your free time.

Many of our participants return each year confirming the event as their most valuable professional learning experience.

For more details and to register, visit: NSpine 8th Winter Masterclass – Arosa – NSpine Spine Courses and Conferences

