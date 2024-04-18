NEWS
By: 18 April 2024
Scoliosis Research Society announces the winners of the Thomas E. Whitecloud Awards and the Inaugural Innovation Award

During the 31st International Meeting on Advanced Spine Techniques (IMAST), the Scoliosis Research Society (SRS) announced the winners of the Thomas E. Whitecloud Awards  given to the best basic science/translational and best clinical papers.

This year’s winner for best basic science/translational research paper: Paper #7- Pseudotime Analysis and Mrna-Lncrna-Mirna Network Co-Analysis Reveals Abnormal Bone Marrow Niche Leads to Reduced Osteogenesis and Chondrogenesis of Bone Marrow Mesenchymal Stem Cells in Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Patients.

This year’s winner for best clinical research paper is Paper #14- Cervical Spinal Cord Signal Changes in The Absence of Apparent Compression Indicate Dynamic Compression – Insights from Load-Bearing Positional Sitting MRI in Patients with Degenerative Cervical Myelopathy (Whitecloud Winner 2 image pictured).

Named after Dr. Thomas E. Whitecloud, co-founder of IMAST, the nominees are selected from abstracts submitted for IMAST. Click here to review past winners.

This year also saw the Inaugural Innovation Award, presented to the most innovative paper of the more than 90 papers submitted. IMAST Innovation Award winner: Paper #6- Radiation-Free Assessment of The 3D Morphology of The Adolescent Scoliotic Spine: a Feasibility Study in Synthetic (S)Ct

Review these abstracts in the final programme for more information: Final Programme

 

Image: Winner of best clinical research paper is Paper #14 – Cervical Spinal Cord Signal Changes in The Absence of Apparent Compression Indicate Dynamic Compression – Insights from Load-Bearing Positional Sitting MRI in Patients with Degenerative Cervical Myelopathy presented by J. Naresh-Babu, MS

