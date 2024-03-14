National rollout of NCIP portal to all consultant spinal surgeons in England

A national rollout of the National Consultant Information Programme (NCIP) portal is under way for consultant spinal surgeons across England, enabling them to confidentially review their personal practice to help improve clinical quality and patient safety.

All consultant spinal surgeons, clinical leads, responsible officers and medical directors are invited to register for access to more than 30 spinal dashboards in the NCIP tool. Procedures include high volume procedures such as posterior lumbar discectomy and decompression and specialist surgical conditions such as intradural intramedullary tumour excision.



Key features of NCIP include:

A ‘whole practice’ view, allowing consultants to see their surgical activity and pseudonymised patient records across all their providers in one view.

A ‘clinical leads’ view, enabling consultants who are specialty clinical leads to view NCIP data for all consultant peers in their unit.

Functionality to export data, which can be used to streamline clinical audit and support appraisal meetings.

About NCIP– Visit https://gettingitrightfirsttime.co.uk/associated_projects/ncip/

Login to NCIP: https://ncip.model.nhs.uk



NCIP is launching the national spinal rollout at the BASS conference in Bournemouth (March 20-22, 2024), where Chair of NCIP, Sir Norman Williams and NCIP’s Spinal clinical lead Mike Hutton will give a presentation on the benefits of regular use of NCIP data. Delegates – existing and new users – can visit the NCIP stand for a demonstration. Email pavitra.paniker@nhs.net for further details.

Source: British Association of Spine Surgeons