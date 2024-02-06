Scoliosis Research Society announces the 2024 research grant and award cycle

The Scoliosis Research Society (SRS) has opened its 2024 Research Grant and Awards cycle, with two new opportunities.

First in the Grant opportunities, the Society introduced the 2024 Named Research Grant which is designed to support innovative research in the field of growth modulation of the spine and/or vertebral body tethering (VBT). The total grant award of up to $50,000 may be requested for up-to-two years. Applicants do not need to be members of the SRS but do need to have at least one SRS member as a co-investigator.

In addition, applications for Resident/Fellow Grants and Exploratory Micro-Grants opened February 1.

Resident/Fellow Grants: The Resident/Fellow Research grants are meant to allow residents/fellows to pursue avenues of interest to prepare them for a lifelong research career. Open to all residents/fellows in good standing in an orthopaedic or neurosurgery training programme.

Exploratory Mirco Grant: Exploratory Micro research grants are meant to promote the diversity of the SRS membership and encourage members who do not typically receive major research awards to advance their creative ideas.

The submission window for letters of Intent for the Biedermann Innovation Award, New Investigator Grant, SRS-Cotrel Foundation Basic Science Grant, and Standard Research Grants also opened February 1 and will be open through March 15 (11:59pm EST).

Biedermann Innovation Award: The Biedermann Innovation Research Award shall be designed to support innovative research by young clinical investigators in the field of spine deformity.

New Investigator Grants: New investigator research grants are meant to stimulate younger members into a career of investigation in spinal deformity. Duration of research – 2 years Up to $30,000 ($15,000 per year) may be requested.

SRS-Cotrel Foundation Basic Science Grant: The SRS-Cotrel Foundation basic science research grant is conceived to support projects that will be performing work in Pediatric Scoliosis. Projects investigating molecular and cellular mechanisms, medical imaging as well as characterizing biomechanical aspects underlying the disease are eligible.

Standard Grants: The expectation for a standard research grant is that the successfully completed project would be of a quality of a well-received podium presentation at the SRS Annual Meeting. The Society expects that these grants will lay the foundation for a sustained avenue of investigation and allow the investigator(s) to seek larger grants from sources such as the NIH or OREF.

Grant Writing Resources

If you are new to grant writing, or just looking for additional resources, SRS has compiled a new SRS grant writing resources page. The site provides valuable resources for young investigators and supports applications for a variety of SRS-supported grants.

SRS has awarded 200 grants totalling more than $6.5 million since the grant program started in 1994 – all focused on research in spinal deformity. This is the realization of the SRS mission to foster the optimal care of all patients with spinal deformities. Member research and the research SRS supports, has set the pace for innovation and inspiration in this industry worldwide.

SRS Scholarships and Travelling Fellowships

Also open, members and non-members are invited to apply to scholarships and traveling fellowships.

This is the first year for the Lori A. Karol, MD, Women in Spine Award. Dr. Karol was the first female elected to the SRS Presidential Line in 2020. Shortly before taking on the role of Vice President of the Society, she was diagnosed with a Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). While able to serve the Society for several months, ultimately, she resigned from her role as Vice President, and passed away in February 2022. This $8,500 award will be used by the recipient to cover the various costs to attend the SRS Annual Meeting and to complete a 2-3 week visiting fellowship with an SRS member. SRS Members and Non-Members are both welcome to apply.

Additional scholarships awards help the winner attend an annual meeting (IMAST or Annual Meeting – and the various traveling fellowship awards fund practicing surgeons to visit spinal deformity centers. Learn more about this and other SRS scholarship and awards.

For more information on SRS Grant and Award opportunities, visit the SRS website. To contribute to grant research funding, review all the ways you can donate to SRS.

Image credit: Canva