By: 23 January 2024
Scoliosis Research Society launches programme focused on actionable leadership training

As the Scoliosis Research Society nears 60 years of success as a spine society, it launches the next-generation of leaders with a comprehensive programme for members focusing on Leadership, Education and Development (LEAD). 

The inaugural LEAD SRS cohort was selected from a very impressive and large group of members who have already made significant contributions to the Society.

Over the course of the next nine months, the programme aims to support goals to become better leaders and have a better understanding of how to enhance and nurture leadership skills. The curriculum is combined virtual and live sessions, covering topics critical to leadership and to understanding leadership within the Scoliosis Research Society.

“Leadership means different things to different people but is critical in all environments whether it be in hospitals or health systems, clinics, operating rooms, research groups or organizations such as the SRS,” said Serena S. Hu, MD, 2022-23 SRS President and one of the architects of this programme. “We are excited to host this amazing group of individuals, and to participate in their leadership journey.”

