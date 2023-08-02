Intelligent design of the JASPIS® ST disc replacement implant from SIGNUS August 2, 2023

Anterior Cervical Fusion

The JASPIS® ST disc replacement implant from SIGNUS has been developed specifically for the requirements of anterior cervical vertebral fusion (C3 – TH1). With JASPIS® ST we have retained the product features of our proven RABEA® cages and combined them with an innovative material solution: “ST” – Structural Titanium. The implant ranges are available in various designs, footprints, heights and angles to enable adaptation to different patient anatomies.

Product-specific advantages

Intelligent design

Familiar Smith-Robinson surgical technique

Rectangular design for simple intraoperative preparation

0° and 8° implant lordosis to restore sagittal balance

Different footprints and 1 mm height gradations for optimal adjustment to the patient anatomy

Open implant design

Can be packed with natural or synthetic bone graft substitute

Promotes osseointegration

Smooth lateral surfaces

Reduced risk of injury of the surrounding tissue

Large contact area with the vertebral body

Secure implant positioning

Reduced risk of subsidence

Macroporous titanium structure

Resembles natural cancellous architecture

Enables both growing-on and growing-in of bone

Increased roughness in conjunction with proven SIGNUS toothed cage design

Advantages of “ST” – Structural Titanium

Greater contact area thanks to defined surface topology

Open, macroporous titanium structure

Enables not only attachment of bone but also osseointegration

70 % pores

Little foreign material – more room for fusion

Optimised visibility in the image converter

SIGNUS system solution – JASPIS ST and ASCOT