Intelligent design of the JASPIS® ST disc replacement implant from SIGNUS

August 2, 2023

Anterior Cervical Fusion 

The JASPIS® ST disc replacement implant from SIGNUS has been developed specifically for the requirements of anterior cervical vertebral fusion (C3 – TH1).  With JASPIS® ST we have retained the product features of our proven RABEA® cages and combined them with an innovative material solution: “ST” – Structural Titanium. The implant ranges are available in various designs, footprints, heights and angles to enable adaptation to different patient anatomies. 

Product-specific advantages 

Intelligent design 

  • Familiar Smith-Robinson surgical technique 
  • Rectangular design for simple intraoperative preparation 
  • 0° and 8° implant lordosis to restore sagittal balance 
  • Different footprints and 1 mm height gradations for optimal adjustment to the patient anatomy 

Open implant design 

  • Can be packed with natural or synthetic bone graft substitute 
  • Promotes osseointegration 

Smooth lateral surfaces 

  • Reduced risk of injury of the surrounding tissue 

Large contact area with the vertebral body 

  • Secure implant positioning 
  • Reduced risk of subsidence 

Macroporous titanium structure 

  • Resembles natural cancellous architecture 
  • Enables both growing-on and growing-in of bone 

Increased roughness in conjunction with proven SIGNUS toothed cage design 

  • Secure anchorage in the bone owing to high primary stability 
  • Reduced risk of implant migration 

 

Advantages of “ST” – Structural Titanium 

Greater contact area thanks to defined surface topology 

  • Secure anchorage in the bone owing to high primary stability 
  • Reduced risk of implant migration 

Open, macroporous titanium structure 

  • Resembles natural cancellous architecture 
  • Enables not only attachment of bone but also osseointegration 

70 % pores 

  • Little foreign material – more room for fusion 
  • Optimised visibility in the image converter 

 

SIGNUS system solution – JASPIS ST and ASCOT 

