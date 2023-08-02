Intelligent design of the JASPIS® ST disc replacement implant from SIGNUS
Anterior Cervical Fusion
The JASPIS® ST disc replacement implant from SIGNUS has been developed specifically for the requirements of anterior cervical vertebral fusion (C3 – TH1). With JASPIS® ST we have retained the product features of our proven RABEA® cages and combined them with an innovative material solution: “ST” – Structural Titanium. The implant ranges are available in various designs, footprints, heights and angles to enable adaptation to different patient anatomies.
Product-specific advantages
Intelligent design
- Familiar Smith-Robinson surgical technique
- Rectangular design for simple intraoperative preparation
- 0° and 8° implant lordosis to restore sagittal balance
- Different footprints and 1 mm height gradations for optimal adjustment to the patient anatomy
Open implant design
- Can be packed with natural or synthetic bone graft substitute
- Promotes osseointegration
Smooth lateral surfaces
- Reduced risk of injury of the surrounding tissue
Large contact area with the vertebral body
- Secure implant positioning
- Reduced risk of subsidence
Macroporous titanium structure
- Resembles natural cancellous architecture
- Enables both growing-on and growing-in of bone
Increased roughness in conjunction with proven SIGNUS toothed cage design
- Secure anchorage in the bone owing to high primary stability
- Reduced risk of implant migration
Advantages of “ST” – Structural Titanium
Greater contact area thanks to defined surface topology
- Secure anchorage in the bone owing to high primary stability
- Reduced risk of implant migration
Open, macroporous titanium structure
- Resembles natural cancellous architecture
- Enables not only attachment of bone but also osseointegration
70 % pores
- Little foreign material – more room for fusion
- Optimised visibility in the image converter
SIGNUS system solution – JASPIS ST and ASCOT