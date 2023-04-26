INTROX Cement Augmentation with DIPLOMAT® from Signus April 26, 2023

As a result of reduced bone quality, the use of screw augmentations has long been proven to be effective, and the number of possible applications is steadily increasing.

Various surgical techniques can save the osteoporotic or multimorbid patient in particular from severe complications while maintaining primary stability.

With the bone cement INTROX®, an additional fixation of the initially good hold of the DIPLOMAT® screw is achieved in case of reduced, structurally weakened bone quality and the preservation of primary stability is supported.

INTROX® is characterized by its good viscosity, so that the application allows controlled cement distribution in the vertebral body by the user. A long application time, a high concentration and a homogeneous distribution of the contrast substance ensure optimal viewing conditions during X-rays.

DIPLOMAT® is a balanced, modular and versatile fixator with cannulated and fenestrated pedicle screws in many diameters and 5.5 mm titanium rods.

