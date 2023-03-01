KAINOS+ and KAINOS Inject – The key to effective bone building for spine surgery March 1, 2023

KAINOS® (KAINOS®+ granules and KAINOS® Inject putty) was developed through extensive research conducted on bioceramic bone substitution materials. Studies have proven the effectiveness of the bioactive properties of KAINOS® for inducing new bone formation. With its unique combination of chemo-physical and structural properties KAINOS® becomes fully integrated in the natural remodeling process and is completely resorbed while being simultaneously replaced by new bone, making it the ideal bone graft substitute.

KAINOS® is a biphasic mixture of hydroxyapatite and tricalcium phosphate (60%; 40%, respectively), manufactured with MBCP® Technology, that has a unique structure of micro (<10µm) and macro pores (300-600µm) due to its proprietary production process. Via the HA component, the osteoconductive matrix is present for the appropriate time to allow osteogenic cells to “dock” at the scaffold. And by the TCP component a high saturation of calcium ions is guaranteed. Further the micro pores (30% of the overall pore volume; total porosity: 70%) allow the physiological fluids to diffuse throughout the ceramic implant. A result is the precipitation of bone-like apatite crystals, providing additional “anchor points” for bone cells. The micro/macro pore structure represents a crucial feature of the concept of bioactivity. Bone in-growth occurs at the bone-ceramic interface as well as within the entire implant structure – until KAINOS® is completely transformed by this controlled and balanced process.

