Spinal surgeon Dr Kenneth K. Hansraj identifies “Human Software” as key to wellbeing February 7, 2023

Dr. Kenneth K. Hansraj is a spinal and orthopaedic surgeon and author of the forthcoming book Keys to an Amazing Life: Secrets of the Cervical Spine

He identifies “human software” as akin to computer software, consisting of “everything that you were taught as a child and your cumulative experiences that lay the groundwork for who you will be, what you’ll achieve and who you think you are.” Your “human software” is never in a final, fixed state and can be reset in order to achieve optimal physical and mental health and wellbeing.

Dr. Hansraj wrote his latest book to outline strategies for every individual to become aware of how “human software” and “hardware,” the bones, internal organs, nerves, muscles, etc., are intertwined and can work in harmony to enable a person to be healthier and happier. Knowledge of these two critical components of “being” enables you to proactively adopt a healthier lifestyle.

“Human software is akin to computer software. It is the ethereal layer that drives us – our perceived reality and our perceived expectations,” explains Dr. Hansraj.

What can affect your human software and limit or enhance your capabilities?

Negative Influences: inactivity, lack of sleep, poor breathing, unhappiness, smoking, obesity and a lack of body awareness may lead to pain, suffering and a shorter lifespan.

inactivity, lack of sleep, poor breathing, unhappiness, smoking, obesity and a lack of body awareness may lead to pain, suffering and a shorter lifespan. Healthy Influences: planned activities, adequate sleep, deep breathing, awareness of the body, quitting smoking and maintaining a healthy weight may lead to a more productive and a longer lifespan.

planned activities, adequate sleep, deep breathing, awareness of the body, quitting smoking and maintaining a healthy weight may lead to a more productive and a longer lifespan. Mental Factors: positive vs. negative thinking and positive vs. negative psychology.

positive vs. negative thinking and positive vs. negative psychology. Activities: meditation, journaling, deep thinking and thoughtfulness can enable us to reset our human software and allow us to revise our life plans, goals and achievements.



As important as “human software” is, the “human hardware” is equally as important in terms of creating a life of wellness and happiness. Dr. Ken has outlined the following methods in his new book to positively impact “human hardware” and “human software”:

Optimizing Spinal Nerves and Facet Joints: This is a key method to improve human hardware, which can be accomplished through the following techniques:

Nerve Mobility Strategies: Deep belly breathing increases nerve mobility and diminishes spinal symptoms. Physical therapy also increases nerve mobility using a technique called nerve flossing. Stretching, yoga and pilates are other simple options of physically moving the nerves. Facet Mobilization: Rigid facets in the back can cause terrible pain. An osteopath or a chiropractor may be able to help, simply by moving these keystone joints of the spine. Stretching, yoga and pilates are other simple options of moving the facet joints. Yoga: This is a classically helpful technique that mobilizes both spinal nerves and spinal facets. Meditation: A simple method to calm the mind and body. People who meditate have been shown to have less cortisol, a better stress-reducing profile, and superior heart protection. Cranial Osteopathy: This deep relaxation enhancing treatment may help healing due to its ability to break the pain cycle by inducing a profound deep calm.



By mastering these techniques, Dr. Ken believes that people can achieve what is known as being “In State,” a phrase coined by world-renowned motivational speaker and author Anthony Robbins, which refers to a state of being where you are operating at your optimal level on every front, physically and mentally. You are clear, capable and have specific intentions and goals, with the ability to achieve virtually anything you set your mind to.

Dr. Ken’s book, Keys to An Amazing Life: Secrets of the Cervical Spine (ISBN: 978-0-9745374-1-2) is available on Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com and at the Apple iTunes store.

Image:

Source: www.drken.us