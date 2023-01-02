POSEIDON ST from Signus 

The variability of POSEIDON® ST enables the surgeon to freely choose the approach to treat defects caused by tumours, fractures or infections in the TH1 to L5 spinal segment.

The endplates of POSEIDON® ST are made of structured titanium and are toothed, which anchors them into the inferior and superior endplates of the adjacent vertebral bodies after distraction, thus providing the necessary protection against dislocation without stressing the less stable central core of the vertebral body. The open-pore titanium grid structure of the POSEIDON® ST endplates optimises the osseointegration behaviour.

The inserted cage, combined with additional posterior instrumentation, leads to immediate biomechanical stabilisation.

The overall structure of the POSEIDON® ST is made up of a base body that can be distracted in situ and two endplates attached to the base body. If required, the implant construct can be expanded by an extension at either the superior and / or the inferior end of the base body. The distraction modules are available in five different heights ranging from 18 to 49 mm. Including the extension modules, a height of up to 89 mm can be covered (height excludes the endplates).

Thanks to the narrow base body with a diameter of only 16 mm, there is plenty of space available for fusion material such as harvested bone or synthetic bone graft material, e.g. KAINOS® +, and they can be combined with a large selection of endplates in different sizes and angles. This highly modular design of POSEIDON® ST provides the surgeon with a great degree of flexibility so that the implant can be customised as precisely as possible to the patient’s individual situation, fully utilising the maximum possible area1 of the bone–implant interface to achieve rotational stability of the implant. The locking screw secures the cage at the desired height.

