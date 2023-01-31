POSEIDON ST  from Signus

The structured endplates of the POSEIDON ST implant provide the bone with an ideal ‘anchor’ for ingrowth of blood vessels and bone cells.

‘ST’ – Structural Titanium – is an open-pore titanium grid structure with anatomic parameters to optimise inter-corporeal fusion.

The POSEIDON ST implant from Signus is made of the proven material titanium (Ti-6Al-4V).

Porous implants have become the standard for endoprostheses thanks to the good to very good fusion results achieved.3 With our vertebral body replacement implant POSEIDON® ST, we embrace this concept for the spine. The endplates of POSEIDON® ST are made of a titanium grid structure with a defined pore design that mimics the architecture of natural bone. The interconnection between the pores ensures optimal oxygen and nutrient supply, creating the optimal foundation for osseointegration. The endplates of POSEIDON® ST also provide the ideal foundation for optimal growth behaviour: 70 % of the endplates consist of pores.

The roughness of the implant – in addition to the toothed endplate design that has been tried and tested by SIGNUS – optimises the primary stability and counteracts migration of the implant. In addition, the lateral surfaces are embedded in a smooth frame to minimise the required preparation and to protect nerve structures during implantation.

ST Line advantages

Greater contact area thanks to the defined surface topology

– Secure anchorage in the bone due to high primary stability

– Reduced risk of implant migration

– Resembles natural cancellous architecture

– Enables not only attachment of bone but also osseointegration

– Little foreign material – more room for fusion

– Optimised visibility in the image converter

ABOUT SIGNUS

Innovative high-end implants made in Germany: For more than 25 years, SIGNUS has been the experienced specialist for comprehensive solutions in the surgical spine care sector. Founded in 1994 in Germany’s Lower Franconian city of Alzenau by Susanne and Uwe Siedler, our family-owned company currently has staff of approx. 80 at sites in Germany and Australia. SIGNUS offers the comprehensive product range of cervical spine to SIG sacroiliac joints, which are predominately manufactured at the nearby production site of ProCon Medizintechnik. In addition to Europe (CE) and the USA (FDA), we sell our certified implants throughout the world on every continent. Target-oriented further development of the products in connection with the continuous exchange with the users as well as international further education and hospitalisation programs make SIGNUS a reliable global partner.

The entire SIGNUS Portfolio with detailed information and descriptions are available for you online at www.signus.com