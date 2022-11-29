Globus Medical Partners with the UK’s NHS to provide hospitals with surgical robotic navigation technology November 29, 2022

The NHS and Globus Medical have partnered to provide state-of-the-art robotic navigation technology for spinal surgery to NHS hospitals across the United Kingdom.

This partnership will allow NHS Trust hospitals to seamlessly implement the ExcelsiusGPS® robotic assisted spine system into operating theatres, providing patients and surgeons with leading technology.

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust was the first to purchase ExcelsiusGPS® in April 2022, and the first to perform clinical cases.

Following shortly after, The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust Liverpool collaborated with NHS Procurement to allow all NHS hospitals to access this technology. The Walton Centre purchased their own ExcelsiusGPS® system in early October and began cases immediately.

Colin Nnadi, Orthopaedic Surgeon at Oxford University Hospitals, commented, “We are exceptionally proud of the acquisition of this new technology, which will improve the quality of spinal surgery carried out in the Trust.”

Chief Executive Jan Ross at The Walton Centre Liverpool said, “This exciting new innovation is going to change the face of spinal surgery here at The Walton Centre and beyond. Our surgeons have already successfully operated on patients with the ExcelsiusGPS® robotic navigation system and are planning to apply the benefits of this new technology to many more procedures. The team has worked incredibly hard to get this project across the line, and they are pioneering how spinal operations can be modernised for the NHS going forward. This system will mean a more efficient service for our patients.”

ExcelsiusGPS®, the world’s first revolutionary robotic navigation platform, is designed to improve safety, accuracy, and efficiency in the operating theatre. By adopting Globus Medical’s groundbreaking technology, Oxford University Hospitals and The Walton Centre Liverpool are continuing to lead the way in spinal surgery and to advance patient care.

Jay Martin, President of Imaging, Navigation, and Robotics at Globus Medical, commented that the partnership “is a significant milestone for both Globus Medical and the NHS to fundamentally change the future of spine surgery in the UK.”