GIRFT webinars help tackle demand for outpatient appointments November 15, 2022

Download new guidance and sign up for the GIRFT webinar series

Registration is now open for a series of GIRFT webinars, showing trainee, surgical and medical colleagues how to make the most of new outpatient guidance.

GIRFT is working closely with the Outpatient Recovery and Transformation (OPRT) programme to highlight actions services can take to tackle escalating demand for outpatient appointments. New joint clinically-led specialty outpatient guidance pulls together concise summaries of condition-specific advice for the 12 surgical and medical specialties with the highest number of +78 week waits, as well as offering a support focus on common themes and challenges in the outpatient department, such as remote consultation, reducing DNAs, and driving patient initiated follow-up (PIFU).

A series of three webinars has now been scheduled to support this guidance:

Trainee webinar: 21st November (5.30pm-6.45pm). Register and get more information

Surgical webinar: 6th December (5pm-6.30pm). Register For colleagues working in ENT, general surgery, gynaecology, ophthalmology, oral maxillofacial surgery, orthopaedics, spinal surgery and spinal pain, and urology.

Medical webinar: 8th December (5pm-6.30pm). Register For colleagues working in cardiology, dermatology, gastroenterology and neurology.