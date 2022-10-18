LREsystem Ltd announce strategic partnership with Ortho Consulting Group October 18, 2022

LREsystem Ltd announce strategic partnership with Ortho Consulting Group to commercialise the restorative elbow joint system

Under the partnership deal terms, OCG has been granted an equity position in LREsystem Ltd. This aligns with OCG’s commitment to improving patient lives through investment in truly innovative businesses.

The agreement will facilitate the development and management of a network of distributors in order to engage leading orthopaedic specialists to introduce the LRE System.

OCG will also work with LREsystem Ltd to identify and connect with suitable investment partners, positioning the business to accelerate their current growth.

Using state-of-the-art 3D digital imaging, the LRE System is the world’s only radiocapitellar joint resurfacing system that looks to restore the elbow’s normal range of movement by restoring, not replacing, the elbow joint.

Designed by surgeons with more than 40 years of first-hand experience in understanding the limited options currently available to patients, the LRE System has been collecting clinical data in the UK and Europe for nearly 15 years.

The clinical data demonstrates that patients have a significant improvement in elbow function, with lower rates of complications than other surgical treatment options and faster restoration of ability.

The LRE System is an effective form of surgical treatment for a wide range of patients with severe degenerative changes, irrespective of their cause, as shown in the mid and long-term clinical studies published in the Bone Joint Journal in 2018 and 2019. The LRE System is being commercially launched this year and is currently commercially available in the UK and throughout the EU.

David Laskow-Pooley, LREsystem Ltd Director, said: “We are excited about working with OCG to fully commercially launch the LRE System and look forward to leveraging their commercial capabilities as we look to expand our reach. We believe this partnership will provide the foundation for us to further expand across other regions around the world. There are so many patients needlessly suffering from pain and lack of mobility, with their lives and ability to work hindered, we want to help these people as best we can.”

Suzanna Everard, OCG Director, said: “We are delighted to announce our collaboration with LREsystem Ltd and to be working with their team to improve patient and clinician outcomes.

“With our proven experience, shared vision, and customer-focused approach, we are well-positioned to assist LREsystem Ltd in realising their goal of improving the lives of sufferers of chronic elbow pain.

“Our experienced and dedicated team are excited to establish and strengthen sales channels that will result in sustained growth for LRE System, which offers clinically proven results for restoring the normal anatomy and function in the elbow joint.

“We look forward to seeing this partnership grow and providing a streamlined and effective solution.”

For more information, visit – www.orthocg.com