Get to know TLIF from SIGNUS

Banana vs. Oblique

Cages for transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF) are commonly used in clinical practice. By means of the TLIF approach, rates of nerve or dural lesions as well as surgical time could be reduced. Over several years, two designs have been very well established: banana and oblique cages. The SIGNUS TLIF cages WOMBAT® (oblique) and MOBIS® II (banana) count with smooth lateral surfaces for enhanced protection of the nerve roots during implantation. The inserted cage, combined with additional posterior instrumentation, leads to immediate biomechanical stabilisation. This establishes the ideal conditions for vertebral body fusion. PD Dr. Dr. Marcus Rickert (Schönklinik in Lorsch, Germany) is convinced, that fusion rates of more than 90% could be achieved with the transforaminal approach, with additional careful preparation and deposition of bone or bone graft in the disc space. WOMBAT® and MOBIS® II offer a large cavity for packing the cage with bone or bone graft.

WOMBAT® and MOBIS® II cages are designed with a large contact area. “That large contact area plays a role in the prevention of cage sintering and pseudarthroses,” explains PD Dr. Bayerl from the Charité University Hospital of Berlin. WOMBAT® cages are implanted rapidly and placed diagonally within just one single surgical step. The flattened implant apex allows even easier implantation because of its self-distracting design.

With its biconvex design WOMBAT® is an ideal fit to the curve of the vertebral body. The MOBIS® II banana shaped cage is ideally placed in the anterior third of the disc space, in order to achieve a very stable support.

WOMBAT® and MOBIS® II are available in ST (Structural Titanium) and PEEK to meet material-related benefits of banana and oblique TLIF cages.

