CERCCESS and SIGNUS implant systems
The CERCCESSTM retractor system from SIGNUS is an intelligent modular instrument system for the anterior cervical spine and can be optimally combined with SIGNUS implant systems for the cervical spine.
Implant systems
JASPIS ST
- ST (Structural Titanium)
- Large contact area with the vertebral body
- Smooth lateral surfaces
- 0°/8° lordosis
RABEA
- PEEK-OPTIMA® and medical titanium alloy
- Toothed surface
- 0°/5° Lordosis
NUBIC
- PEEK-OPTIMA®
- Curved surface
- Also available prefilled with KAINOS®+
ATHLET
- Medical titanium alloy
- Simple click mechanism for secure fixation of the implant components
- Large supporting surface combined with generous fenestration
ROTAIO
- Safety oriented prosthesis design
- Implantable like a cage – moves like a disc
- Physiological mobility
More information on CERCCESS:
