CERCCESS and SIGNUS implant systems August 24, 2022

The CERCCESSTM retractor system from SIGNUS is an intelligent modular instrument system for the anterior cervical spine and can be optimally combined with SIGNUS implant systems for the cervical spine.

Implant systems

JASPIS ST

ST (Structural Titanium)

Large contact area with the vertebral body

Smooth lateral surfaces

0°/8° lordosis

RABEA

PEEK-OPTIMA® and medical titanium alloy

Toothed surface

0°/5° Lordosis

NUBIC

PEEK-OPTIMA®

Curved surface

Also available prefilled with KAINOS®+

ATHLET

Medical titanium alloy

Simple click mechanism for secure fixation of the implant components

Large supporting surface combined with generous fenestration

ROTAIO

Safety oriented prosthesis design

Implantable like a cage – moves like a disc

Physiological mobility

More information on CERCCESS:

https://signus.com/intl/products/portfolio/rotaio-cervical-prosthesis.html

ABOUT SIGNUS

Innovative high-end implants made in Germany: For more than 25 years, SIGNUS has been the experienced specialist for comprehensive solutions in the surgical spine care sector. Founded in 1994 in Germany’s Lower Franconian city of Alzenau by Susanne and Uwe Siedler, our family-owned company currently has staff of approx. 80 at sites in Germany and Australia. SIGNUS offers the comprehensive product range of cervical spine to SIG sacroiliac joints, which are predominately manufactured at the nearby production site of ProCon Medizintechnik. In addition to Europe (CE) and the USA (FDA), we sell our certified implants throughout the world on every continent. Target-oriented further development of the products in connection with the continuous exchange with the users as well as international further education and hospitalisation programs make SIGNUS a reliable global partner.

The entire SIGNUS Portfolio with detailed information and descriptions are available for you online at www.signus.com