Preview: EUROSPINE 2022, 19–21 October 2022, Milan, Italy

The EUROSPINE 2022 Annual Meeting provides a venue where spine experts from all over the world gather to network and share knowledge while learning about the latest treatments and approaches in spine healthcare.

The EUROSPINE 2022 Annual Meeting will take place in Milan (IT), more than 10 years after the last successful meeting in this city. The congress will take place in the newly renovated MiCo, Milan’s international congress centre, which is easily accessible from all points of the city, whether you arrive by plane, train, or car. The MiCo is located in a public green space where various sculptures can be seen, including the spectacular art installation COLORIS by Cameroonian artist Pascal Marthine Tayou, a symbol of diversity.

SCIENTIFIC PROGRAMME 2022: ADAPTED FOR AN ENHANCED EDUCATIONAL EXPERIENCE

This year, some “changes have been made to the scientific programme to meet the needs of participants and make it even more attractive to members”, explains Javier Pizones, EUROSPINE Meeting Council. This means more oral presentations of the highest standard and a streamlining of the topics for the sessions. There will be a maximum of one session per day with two non-conflicting parallel sessions to ensure that participants get the most out of their educational experience. We will also offer more keynote lectures than last year. The new panel discussions will complement the overall conference experience.

In particular, the meeting will start with three pre-day courses dealing with tumour and trauma topics and will be concluded by EuSSAB in the late afternoon. Members-only Breakfast Club sessions are a new feature being introduced in Milan. Members can start their congress day on Wednesday and Thursday with food for thought by attending the breakfast club sessions – a new feature! We are convinced that the setting, the topics, and the speakers, will add value for our members.

There will also be six lunchtime symposia, which have always been very popular in the past. They look at the evolution of the spine and how it has evolved over the last decade or discuss the consensus in spine surgery in the 21st century, AI and machine learning in the spine, the benefits of 3D motion analysis in various spine pathologies and last but not least, Spine Tango, which will introduce new features of the registry!

RENOWNED EXPERTS WILL SHARE THEIR EXPERTISE IN KEYNOTE LECTURES

Another highlight this year are the keynote lectures. Outstanding experts will present relevant topics in a comprehensive manner. Look forward to Alessandro Gasbarrini, Heiko Koller, Dino Samartzis, Sebastian Rütten, Pedro Berjano Coquillat, Anne Mannion and Christiano Menezes from the Brazilian Spine Society (Sociedade Brasileira de Coluna), with whom we have a tradition of close cooperation, a tradition of friendship, knowledge sharing and continuous scientific cooperation.

Don’t miss the debate on robotics in navigation and the two panel discussions where experts will present different perspectives on the topics discussed and the audience is invited to ask questions or make comments. An exciting exchange is expected!

“Whether you are a regular attendee at our annual meetings or a first-time attendee, you can be sure that you will be provided with the best scientific content. Of course, our programme and education committees have done everything they can to ensure that you don’t miss a single CME point”, says Thomas Blattert, EUROSPINE President.

EUROSPINE 2022 is welcoming spinal practitioners of all subspecialties to meet and exchange ideas and partnerships, enjoy the dedicated forums, attend the latest presentation and take home a variety of cultural experiences as well. Your local hosts Marco Teli, Sabrina Donzelli and Pedro Berjano look forward to meeting you in October. Benvenuti a Milano!

For more information about the event and to book your place, visit: https://www.eurospinemeeting.org/

Image: COLORIS art installation in Milan, Italy