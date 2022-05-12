MOBIS® II ST – Variable and reliable implantation from SIGNUS
MOBIS® II ST is placed by a TLIF (Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion) approach in the L1–S1 spinal region.
Its arc-like profile with large hollow openings guarantees a large contact surface with the bone. With its shape MOBIS® II ST is an ideal fit to the anterior curve of the vertebral body.
The inserted cage, combined with additional posterior instrumentation, leads to immediate biomechanical stabilisation. This establishes the ideal conditions for vertebral body fusion.
The large selection of implants provides for a high degree of intraoperative flexibility and ensures restoration of the intervertebral space. In addition to plane-parallel implants, the MOBIS® II ST cage is also available with a 5° lordotic angle.
Product-specific advantages
Controlled variable insertion
- In four steps of 0°–72° (4 x18°) to the final position
- Slender design of the instrument for enhanced intraoperative visibility
Open implant design
- Can be packed with natural or synthetic bone graft substitute
- Promotes osseointegration
Flattened implant apex
- Easier implantation with self-distracting design
- No removal of the posterior edges of vertebral bodies
Smooth lateral surfaces
- Less preparation required
- Protection of nerve roots
Open, macroporous titanium structure
- Resembles natural cancellous architecture
- Enables both growing-on and growing-in of bone
Increased roughness in conjunction with proven SIGNUS toothed cage design
- Secure anchoring in the bone owing to high primary stability
- Reduced risk of implant migration
MOBIS® II is also available in PEEK.
More information on MOBIS II ST:
https://signus.com/intl/products/portfolio/mobis-ii-lumbar-interbody-fusion.html
ABOUT SIGNUS
Innovative high-end implants made in Germany: For almost 30 years, SIGNUS has been the experienced specialist for comprehensive solutions in the surgical spine care sector. Founded in 1994 in Germany’s Lower Franconian city of Alzenau by Susanne and Uwe Siedler, our family-owned company currently has staff of approx. 80 at sites in Germany and Australia. SIGNUS offers the comprehensive product range of cervical spine to SIG sacroiliac joints, which are predominately manufactured at the nearby production site of ProCon Medizintechnik. In addition to Europe (CE) and the USA (FDA), we sell our certified implants throughout the world on every continent. Target-oriented further development of the products in connection with the continuous exchange with the users as well as international further education and hospitalisation programs make SIGNUS a reliable global partner.
The entire SIGNUS Portfolio with detailed information and descriptions are available for you online at www.signus.com