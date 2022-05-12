MOBIS® II ST – Variable and reliable implantation from SIGNUS May 12, 2022

MOBIS® II ST is placed by a TLIF (Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion) approach in the L1–S1 spinal region.

Its arc-like profile with large hollow openings guarantees a large contact surface with the bone. With its shape MOBIS® II ST is an ideal fit to the anterior curve of the vertebral body.

The inserted cage, combined with additional posterior instrumentation, leads to immediate biomechanical stabilisation. This establishes the ideal conditions for vertebral body fusion.

The large selection of implants provides for a high degree of intraoperative flexibility and ensures restoration of the intervertebral space. In addition to plane-parallel implants, the MOBIS® II ST cage is also available with a 5° lordotic angle.

Product-specific advantages

Controlled variable insertion

In four steps of 0°–72° (4 x18°) to the final position

Slender design of the instrument for enhanced intraoperative visibility

Open implant design

Can be packed with natural or synthetic bone graft substitute

Promotes osseointegration

Flattened implant apex

Easier implantation with self-distracting design

No removal of the posterior edges of vertebral bodies

Smooth lateral surfaces

Less preparation required

Protection of nerve roots

Open, macroporous titanium structure

Resembles natural cancellous architecture

Enables both growing-on and growing-in of bone

Increased roughness in conjunction with proven SIGNUS toothed cage design

Secure anchoring in the bone owing to high primary stability

Reduced risk of implant migration

MOBIS® II is also available in PEEK.

More information on MOBIS II ST:

https://signus.com/intl/products/portfolio/mobis-ii-lumbar-interbody-fusion.html

