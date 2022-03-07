WOMBAT – Easy implantation and maximum support from SIGNUS
Promotional feature
WOMBAT® is placed by a TLIF (transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion) technique in the L1–S1 spinal region. Besides the simple implantation procedure, the area of contact with the implant and the filling volume can in addition be maximised by utilisation of the entire diagonal diameter of the vertebral body. With its biconvex design WOMBAT® is an ideal fit to the curve of the vertebral body.
The inserted cage, combined with additional posterior instrumentation, leads to immediate biomechanical stabilisation. This establishes the ideal conditions for vertebral body fusion.
WOMBAT® is available as WOMBAT® ST and WOMBAT® PEEK.
Product-Specific Advantages
Diagonal implant placement
- Easy and rapid implantation in a single surgical step
- No complicated turning of the implant as needed for banana-shaped cages
Open implant design
- Can be packed with natural or synthetic bone graft substitute
- Promotes osseointegration
Flattened implant apex
- Easier implantation with self-distracting design
- No removal of the posterior edges of vertebral bodies
Smooth lateral surface
- Less preparation required
- Protection of nerve roots
Biconvex design with or without lordosis
- Anatomical adaptation in the intervertebral space
- Optimal restoration of the sagittal alignment
Large contact area with the vertebral body
- Secure implant positioning
- Reduced risk of subsidence
Open, macroporous titanium structure*
- Resembles natural cancellous architecture
- Enables both growing-on and growing-in of bone
Increased roughness* in conjunction with proven SIGNUS toothed cage design
- Secure anchorage in the bone owing to high primary stability
- Reduced risk of implant migration
Tantalum markers**
- Easy and reliable identification and positioning of the implant
*Applicable only for WOMBAT® ST
**Applicable only for WOMBAT® PEEK
More information on WOMBAT: https://signus.com/intl/products/portfolio/wombat-lumbar-interbody-fusion.html
About SIGNUS
Innovative high-end implants made in Germany: For more than 25 years, SIGNUS has been the experienced specialist for comprehensive solutions in the surgical spine care sector. Founded in 1994 in Germany’s Lower Franconian city of Alzenau by Susanne and Uwe Siedler, our family-owned company currently has staff of approx. 80 at sites in Germany and Australia. SIGNUS offers the comprehensive product range of cervical spine to SIG sacroiliac joints, which are predominately manufactured at the nearby production site of ProCon Medizintechnik. In addition to Europe (CE) and the USA (FDA), we sell our certified implants throughout the world on every continent. Target-oriented further development of the products in connection with the continuous exchange with the users as well as international further education and hospitalisation programs make SIGNUS a reliable global partner.
The entire SIGNUS Portfolio with detailed information and descriptions are available for you online at www.signus.com