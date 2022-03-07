WOMBAT – Easy implantation and maximum support from SIGNUS March 7, 2022

WOMBAT® is placed by a TLIF (transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion) technique in the L1–S1 spinal region. Besides the simple implantation procedure, the area of contact with the implant and the filling volume can in addition be maximised by utilisation of the entire diagonal diameter of the vertebral body. With its biconvex design WOMBAT® is an ideal fit to the curve of the vertebral body.

The inserted cage, combined with additional posterior instrumentation, leads to immediate biomechanical stabilisation. This establishes the ideal conditions for vertebral body fusion.

WOMBAT® is available as WOMBAT® ST and WOMBAT® PEEK.

Product-Specific Advantages

Diagonal implant placement

Easy and rapid implantation in a single surgical step

No complicated turning of the implant as needed for banana-shaped cages

Open implant design

Can be packed with natural or synthetic bone graft substitute

Promotes osseointegration

Flattened implant apex

Easier implantation with self-distracting design

No removal of the posterior edges of vertebral bodies

Smooth lateral surface

Less preparation required

Protection of nerve roots

Biconvex design with or without lordosis

Anatomical adaptation in the intervertebral space

Optimal restoration of the sagittal alignment

Large contact area with the vertebral body

Secure implant positioning

Reduced risk of subsidence

Open, macroporous titanium structure*

Resembles natural cancellous architecture

Enables both growing-on and growing-in of bone

Increased roughness* in conjunction with proven SIGNUS toothed cage design

Secure anchorage in the bone owing to high primary stability

Reduced risk of implant migration

Tantalum markers**

Easy and reliable identification and positioning of the implant

*Applicable only for WOMBAT® ST

**Applicable only for WOMBAT® PEEK

More information on WOMBAT: https://signus.com/intl/products/portfolio/wombat-lumbar-interbody-fusion.html

About SIGNUS

Innovative high-end implants made in Germany: For more than 25 years, SIGNUS has been the experienced specialist for comprehensive solutions in the surgical spine care sector. Founded in 1994 in Germany’s Lower Franconian city of Alzenau by Susanne and Uwe Siedler, our family-owned company currently has staff of approx. 80 at sites in Germany and Australia. SIGNUS offers the comprehensive product range of cervical spine to SIG sacroiliac joints, which are predominately manufactured at the nearby production site of ProCon Medizintechnik. In addition to Europe (CE) and the USA (FDA), we sell our certified implants throughout the world on every continent. Target-oriented further development of the products in connection with the continuous exchange with the users as well as international further education and hospitalisation programs make SIGNUS a reliable global partner.

The entire SIGNUS Portfolio with detailed information and descriptions are available for you online at www.signus.com