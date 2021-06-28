VERTACONNECT – Transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion June 28, 2021

Promotional feature

Intersomatic fusion via the transforaminal approach TLIF (Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion) is largely consistent with the principle of PLIF (Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion). The transforaminal approach (TLIF) requires unilateral resection of the joint. This enables convenient access to the disc space while also preserving the contralateral lamina and facet joint as an additional fusion surface.

VERTACONNECT is a cage for implanting into the prepared disc space of the lumbar spine. It is characterised by stable contact areas, toothed surfaces and a large fenestration for easy filling with bone material. The open design of the implant encourages the growth of bone into the disc space.

The spreading at the ventral part of the VERTACONNECT implant enables the restoration of the sagittal alignment with a simultaneously minimal approach preparation.

VERTACONNECT is placed by a TLIF (Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion) approach in the L1 – S1 spinal region. As well as the simple implantation procedure, the area of contact with the implant and the filling volume can be maximised by utilising the entire diagonal diameter of the vertebral body.

The open design of the implant permits the cage to be packed with natural or synthetic bone graft substitute such as KAINOS® Inject.

The inserted cage, combined with additional posterior instrumentation, leads to immediate biomechanical stabilisation. This establishes the ideal conditions for vertebral body fusion.

The large range of implants provides for a high degree of intraoperative flexibility and ensures the restoration of the intervertebral space.

VERTACONNECT Product-specific advantages

Diagonal implant placement

Easy and rapid implantation in a single surgical step

No complicated turning of the implant as needed for banana-shaped cages

Open implant design

Can be packed with natural or synthetic bone graft substitute

Promotes osseointegration

Expandable cage

Adapts optimally to the individual anatomy of the patient

Enables easy insertion due to low entry height

Biconvex shape with two different lordotic angles

Anatomical adaptation in the intervertebral space

Optimal restoration of the sagittal alignment

Large contact area with the vertebral body

Secure implant positioning

Reduced risk of subsidence

Toothed surface

Secure anchoring in the bone thanks to high primary stability

Reduced risk of implant migration

More information on VERTACONNECT:

https://signus.com/intl/products/portfolio/vertaconnect-lumbar-interbody-fusion.html

About SIGNUS

Innovative high-end implants made in Germany: For more than 25 years, SIGNUS has been the experienced specialist for comprehensive solutions in the surgical spine care sector. Founded in 1994 in Germany’s Lower Franconian city of Alzenau by Susanne and Uwe Siedler, our family-owned company currently has staff of approx. 80 at sites in Germany and Australia. SIGNUS offers the comprehensive product range of cervical spine to SIG sacroiliac joints, which are predominately manufactured at the nearby production site of ProCon Medizintechnik. In addition to Europe (CE) and the USA (FDA), we sell our certified implants throughout the world on every continent. Target-oriented further development of the products in connection with the continuous exchange with the users as well as international further education and hospitalisation programs make SIGNUS a reliable global partner.

The entire SIGNUS Portfolio with detailed information and descriptions are available for you online at www.signus.com