The Portland Hospital unveils new paediatric scoliosis and spinal surgery centre June 30, 2021

The Portland Hospital for Women and Children, part of HCA Healthcare UK and based in London, has launched the UK’s first and only dedicated paediatric and young adult private scoliosis and spinal surgery unit.

The new centre will offer integrated and multidisciplinary non-surgical and surgical care for young patients experiencing the full range of spinal problems spanning from recurring sports and trauma injuries, congenital and idiopathic scoliosis, and all other paediatric spinal pathologies.

The Scoliosis and Spinal Surgery Centre will be led by four spinal surgeons – Mr Jonathan Lucas, Mr Mark Harris, Mr Stewart Tucker andMr Thomas Ember (pictured). These world-leading experts hold parallel senior clinical consultant posts at the internationally renowned Evelina London Children’s Hospital and Great Ormond Street Hospital. They will be supported by an expert team of paediatricians, spinal specialist nurses, physiotherapists, anaesthetists, orthotists and play therapy specialists at The Portland Hospital.

The centre offers the gold standard of care for young people with spinal conditions including a comprehensive assessment and investigation day supported by a full multidisciplinary team approach. Patients will also benefit from access to the latest diagnostic technology – including low x-ray imaging, MRI, CT and bone scanners. All the state-of-the-art medical equipment is offered on-site at The Portland Hospital in London.

The exceptional care and technology on offer is supported by The Portland Hospital’s dedicated level 3 on-site paediatric intensive care unit and a full range of paediatric medical specialists including cardiologists, respiratory physicians, haematologists, neurologists and gastroenterologists. As such, patients of the Portland Scoliosis and Spinal Surgery centre are assured the highest quality, safe and effective care with the capacity to expertly manage the full range of children’s spinal problems and their associated complex medical conditions and needs.

Jane Whitney-Smith, Chief Executive of The Portland Hospital, part of HCA Healthcare UK, commented: “We take great pride in providing unrivalled expertise, diagnostics and treatment for thousands of children of all ages each year. Now we’re thrilled to be bringing together the best knowledge, specialist and holistic care in paediatrics and spinal care together into one state-of-the-art centre, in a Covid safe environment.

“Patients and parents who visit the Portland Scoliosis and Spinal Surgery Centre can be assured they will receive state-of-the-art treatment, world renowned expertise and holistic spinal care.”

The only private hospital in the UK dedicated to the health needs of women and children, The Portland Hospital currently diagnoses and treats more than 40,000 paediatric patients annually. Its world-famous maternity unit also delivers more than 1,200 babies annually, offering each expectant mother choice and personalised care in a safe and state-of-the-art environment.