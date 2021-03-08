ASCOT – Anterior Cervical Stabilisation

Promotional feature

In 2005, the first SIGNUS plate for anterior cervical stabilisation was launched: TOSCA.

In 2015 SIGNUS expanded its product range for the cervical spine: ASCOT is a system that is available for anterior stabilisation. Due to its integrated screw locking mechanism and its flat, semi-rigid plate design, ASCOT offers reliability and flexibility in the theatre.

A cervical plating system must provide the cervical spine with the necessary stability, while at the same time being unobtrusively integrated into the biomechanical system of the cervical spine. ASCOT achieves the balance between maximised stability and minimised stiffness and thus allows for load-sharing with the bone to facilitate segmental fusion (Wolff’s law). With angular variability in its semi-rigid screw/plate connection ASCOT is able to adapt to the changing anatomic situation over the course of the healing process. The integrated locking mechanism and self-drilling screws enable one-step screw placement and locking resulting in a system that is efficient to handle and safe to the patient.

ASCOT® Product-Specific Advantages

Thin, semi-rigid plate design

Minimised stress-shielding effect

Optimal load transmission and promotion of fusion (Wolff’s law)

Support of physiological subsidence (“graft settling”)

Automatic locking mechanism

Reliable protection from postoperative screw migration

No additional surgical step

Visible locking for optimal control

Wide range of pre-lordosed mono- and poly-segmental plates

Optimal adaptation to patient anatomy

In most cases implantable without additional bending

Self‑drilling variable‑angle1 and self‑tapping fixed‑angle locking screws

No need for pre-drilling or tapping

Wide 10°1 angular variability

Colour coding

Simple size identification

More information on our cervical plates:

https://signus.com/intl/products/portfolio/cervical-plate.html

ABOUT SIGNUS

Innovative high-end implants made in Germany: For more than 25 years, SIGNUS has been the experienced specialist for comprehensive solutions in the surgical spine care sector. Founded in 1994 in Germany’s Lower Franconian city of Alzenau by Susanne and Uwe Siedler, our family-owned company currently has staff of approx. 80 at sites in Germany and Australia. SIGNUS offers the comprehensive product range of cervical spine to SIG sacroiliac joints, which are predominately manufactured at the nearby production site of ProCon Medizintechnik. In addition to Europe (CE) and the USA (FDA), we sell our certified implants throughout the world on every continent. Target-oriented further development of the products in connection with the continuous exchange with the users as well as international further education and hospitalisation programs make SIGNUS a reliable global partner.

