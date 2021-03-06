6-8 October 2021, EUROSPINE; Vienna

From the EUROSPINE website:

EUROSPINE this year will be one week earlier in Vienna, 6-8 October 2021.

The worldwide pandemic has forced us all to adapt to a new way of working and interacting, it has also taught us the value of flexibility. Our top priority is to be able to deliver educational activities in a safe environment whilst at the same time being cautious in developing our plans. As exceptional times call for exceptional measures we have decided to move EUROSPINE 2021 to Vienna, Austria, and hold the meeting from 6-8 October at Messe Wien.

EUROSPINE 2021 will remain as a hybrid congress but with the emphasis on a face to face meeting in Vienna. So, if the new date is difficult for you to attend in-person you can still join virtually and/or watch every session on-demand, at any time you want.

A big thanks goes out to Gothenburg for their flexibility and extraordinary support. We are delighted to be returning there in 2026. We are optimistic that we will all be able to over come the challenges caused by the pandemic by the summer, so that most of us will resume traveling and be able to meet in-person in Vienna, the No 1 city in the world for quality of living.

All of us at EUROSPINE are looking forward to meeting you in person!

For more information and to register your interest, please visit: https://www.eurospinemeeting.org/vienna2021-news.htm