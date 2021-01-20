NSpine: Overview of complex congenital deformities

NSpine recognises the restrictions on current live meetings and from now on will bring you a free video from the archive of past meetings on a weekly basis.

All videos were recorded during the live session with NSpine’s expert faculty presenting on topics relevant to practicing spine surgeons and spine healthcare professionals.

NSpine’s live events for 2021 are scheduled to go ahead and booking is open.

In this first video, KV Menon from Pune in India provides an overview of complex congenital deformities.