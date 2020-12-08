One-day caudal epiduroplasty using normal saline for failed back surgery syndrome and spinal stenosis – A retrospective study
- Anderson SR. A rationale for the treat- ment algorithm of failed back surgery syn- drome. Curr Rev Pain 2000; 4:395-406.
- Bosscher H., Heavner J. Incidence and severity of epidural fibrosis after back surgery: an endoscopic study, Pain Practice 2010;10:18—24
- Bressler HB, Keyes WJ, Rochon PA et al. The prevalence of low back pain in the el- derly. A systemic review of the literature. Spine 1999; 24:1813-1819
- El Molla A, epiduroplasty in failed back surgery syndrome with and without epiduroscope, a randomized control trial, The Journal of scientific articles “Health and Education Millennium”, 2016. Vol. 18. No 7.
- Isao Aoi, Huan-Chieh Chen, Tai-Ngar Lui1 and Tien-Jen Lin. Outcomes of Epidural Neuroplasty Utilizing adhesiolysis by Means of Hydraulic and Mechanical force. Journal of biomedicine. 2018; 3: 26
- John T Farrar, Global assessment of pain symptoms presentation.
- Lawrence RC, Helmick CG, Arnett FC. Es- timates of the prevalence of arthritis and selected musculoskeletal disorders in the United States. Arthritis Rheum 1998; 41: 778-799.
- Manchikanti L, Rivera JJ, Pampati V, et al. one day lumbar epidural adhesiolysis and hypertonic saline neurolysis in treatment of chronic low back pain: a randomized, double-blind trial. Pain Physician, 2004; 7(2): 177–86.
- Manchikanti L, Pampati V, Fellows B, Rivera JJ, Beyer CD, and Damron KS, “Role of one day epidural adhesiolysis in management of chronic low back pain: A randomized clinical trial”. Pain Physician. 2001; 4(2):153-166.
- Manchikanti L, Pakanati R, Bakhit CE, and Pampati V, “Role of adhesiolysis and hypertonic saline neurolysis in management of low back pain: evaluation of modification of the Racz protocol”. Pain Digest. 1999; 9(9): 91-96.
- Manchikanti L, Pampati V, Bakhit CE, Pakanati RR. “Non-endoscopic and endoscopic adhesiolysis in post-lumbar laminectomy syndrome: a one-year outcome study and cost effectiveness analysis”. Pain Physician. 1999; 2(3): 52-58.
- Phillips FM, Cunningham B. Managing chronic pain of spinal origin after lumbar surgery. Spine 2002; 27:2547-2553.
- Wheeler AH, Murrey DB. Chronic lumbar spine and radicular pain: Pathophysiolo- gy and treatment. Curr Pain Headache Rep 2002; 6:97-105.1999; 2(3): 52-58.
Categories: ARTICLES