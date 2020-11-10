Taking medical education to the next level November 10, 2020

Preview – AO Spine is introducing a new hybrid meeting format for the Global Spine Congress in May 2021

The Global Spine Congress (GSC) is excited to welcome back international spine professionals to its annual meeting taking place in Paris, France from 5-8 May, 2021. GSC 2021, now a hybrid event, will provide the same congress experience, whether participants choose to join in-person or virtually. With the addition of our online component, we will be offering our full range of activities to an even wider audience. Both options will provide participants exclusive networking opportunities and access to all our educational offerings that are traditionally provided at our events.

The GSC offers an excellent opportunity to connect with fellow spine care professionals from around the world, allowing for the exchange of knowledge, sharing of information, networking opportunities and learning from the best in the field on one single platform.

Be part of the discussion – submit your abstract today

Our new hybrid meeting format provides presenters a great opportunity to present their research to an even wider global audience of spine specialists. We invite authors to submit their original research for oral or poster presentations under the following categories and topics. The call to submit an abstract is now open.

GSC 2021 will be offering participants two ways to present their research: in-person at our meeting in Paris, or as an online presentation. During these uncertain times we understand that plans can change. Authors submitting an abstract will therefore have the opportunity to choose to present in-person or virtually later this year.

In addition to getting your research in front of world-renowned spine professionals, accepted abstracts will also appear in a special supplement to the Global Spine Journal—a great opportunity for you to have your work viewed worldwide in the only Open Access Spine Journal with an impact factor.

Mark your calendars and don’t forget to submit your abstract. For more information, visit the official GSC 2021 website www.aospine.aofoundation.org. More details for the GSC 2021 hybrid will be available shortly on our website.

We look forward to welcoming you to GSC 2021 in Paris – whether online or in person

AO Spine is the leading global academic community for innovative education and research in spine care, inspiring lifelong learning and improving patients’ lives. We offer something in academics, research, and global networking for every spine surgeon.