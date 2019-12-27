27-29 May 2020, 36th Annual Meeting Cervical Spine Research Society; Paris

The 36th Annual Meeting Cervical Spine Research Society – Europe will be held in Paris from 27 to 29 May 2020.

Under the motto: “Cervical spondylotic myelopathy and radiculopathy: does knowledge change in 2020?” about 250 national and international specialists in the field of the cervical spine are expected.

Participants can expect an exciting programme lecture sessions as well as eight debate sessions with internationally renowned experts of cervical spine surgery.

The conference chair Philippe Bancel and the conference co-chair Carmen Vleggeert-Lankamp invite you to present your abstract at the congress. Deadline for submission is 19 January 2020.

All currently available information can be found on the congress homepage www.csrs-europe-congress.com.