Finland’s Surgify Medical raises €7M to make bone surgery safer with tissue-selective technology

Surgify plans to expand its operations in Europe and the U.S. with its unique bone-cutting technology that protects soft tissue in head, neck, and spine procedures.

Surgify Medical, a Finnish medical technology company focused on improving the safety and precision of bone surgery with its Surgify Halo™ technology, has successfully raised €7 million in Series A funding.

With the investment, the company plans to take the next steps toward becoming a leading supplier in the multi-billion-dollar market for bone surgery devices. Building on a successful Nordic market launch, the company will expand its operations in the EU and the United States, where key hospitals have already started adopting the technology.

The funding round was led by ZEISS Ventures, the corporate venture arm of the Carl Zeiss Group, with participation from the European Innovation Council Fund (EIC Fund). Surgify’s existing investors, including Lednil and Cascara Ventures, also participated in the financing.

Conventional surgical drills spin tens of thousands of times per minute and can be dangerous if they come into contact with critical soft tissue. At worst, such soft tissue damage can result in severe injury to the patient. Soft tissue injuries are considered a highly relevant surgical complication in many types of head, neck, and spine procedures involving bone resection and result in over €4 billion in annual complication-related costs globally.

Surgify Halo™ cuts bone while providing unique protective capabilities against incidental injuries to soft tissues such as central nervous system structures, blood vessels, and nerves. The technology provides effective bone resection in combination with a soft tissue protection feature for enhanced safety and precision in surgical procedures. The Surgify Halo™ is MDR and FDA-approved and preferred by surgeons for its handling and ease of use, while integrating seamlessly into standard clinical practices.

“ZEISS brings unparalleled experience in surgical technology and a global network, while the EIC’s continued support and earlier grant financing underscore the European innovation ecosystem’s confidence in our solution,” said Visa Sippola, Co-founder and CEO of Surgify Medical. “With this funding and regulatory approvals in both the EU and the U.S., we are well-positioned to bring our unique technology to more surgeons and patients internationally.”

“Surgify’s technology is a major breakthrough in today’s evolving healthcare landscape. With over a thousand patient procedures, Surgify HaloTM has already left a significant footprint in the field. The company aims to protect patients, save costs, and has already achieved groundbreaking developments in robotic surgery applications,” stated Alan Raffensperger, Chairman of Surgify Medical.

“We are excited to partner with Surgify in their mission to establish a new benchmark for surgical safety. Surgify’s Halo™ burrs offer exceptional control at cutting rates comparable to traditional burrs, while simultaneously safeguarding delicate soft tissues. This makes the switch to Halo™ burrs an obvious choice for surgeons,” explains Dr. Boris Hofmann, Head of ZEISS Ventures. “We are eager to support the team as they expand their solution on a global scale.”

Image: Supplied by Surgify Medical