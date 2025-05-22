OCTOBER 2025
By: 20 May 2025
22-24 October 2025, Eurospine 2025; Denmark

The EUROSPINE Annual Meeting is Europe’s premier event for spine surgeons, researchers, and spine care professionals, delivering three days of advanced education, scientific exchange, and professional development.

EUROSPINE 2025 presents an extensive, evidence-informed programme designed to advance your practice across all aspects of spinal pathology, treatment strategies, and innovation.

Specialised training before the main congress for deeper learning.

  • Lumbar Degeneration: From Principles to Robotic Application
    Understand biomechanics, conservative management, and robotic-assisted surgery.

  • Spinal Metastases in 2025
    Learn about diagnostic imaging, SINS scoring, and en-bloc resection techniques.

EUROSPINE 2025 is designed for professionals at every stage of their spine care journey.

  • Spine Surgeons
  • Clinical Researchers
  • Allied Health Professionals
  • Residents & Fellows
  • International Delegates

Whether your focus is degenerative spine diseasespinal deformityspinal tumours, or minimally invasive techniques, you’ll find expert insights and training tailored to your needs.

 

For more information and to book your place, please visit: Eurospine

