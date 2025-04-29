Why this surgeon believes robots don’t belong in orthopaedic surgery (yet)

The integration of robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) in orthopaedic surgeries has been expanding rapidly.

In Europe and especially in the United States, revenue from AI in healthcare is booming. But is robot-assisted surgery currently a better option than more traditional methods? And what is the cost for the patient? Here, Dr. Sarunas Tarasevicius, a surgeon at Nordorthopaedic Clinic in Kaunas, Lithuania, explains the current reality of AI in surgery, and discusses what the future may hold for this growing sector.

Artificial intelligence and robotics are revolutionising surgery, including orthopaedic surgery. Globally, the market size of AI-based surgical robots measured US$6.4 billion in 2022. That same year, 22% of surgical procedures in the US were carried out using robotic technology. However, when it comes to effectiveness and precision, the jury is still out. A study at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons meeting in February 2024 found that patients who received robot-assisted knee replacements were as likely to need revision surgery within two years as those who received manual surgery. So is robotic-assisted surgery the future of orthopaedics, or just a costly distraction?

Experience matters

Of course, AI-driven surgery can be of value. This is particularly true if the surgeon is less experienced. According to Dr. Tarasevicius, the benefit of robotics and AI is limited for an experienced surgeon, who already knows how to make precise cuts, radiological measurements, and balance ligaments without AI assistance.

However, robotics can help less-experienced surgeons perform these actions more accurately. AI, he says, is “just a tool to make operations more accurate.”

EU vs. USA

Make no mistake, the European Union will invest heavily in AI-assisted surgery. The EU is expected to contribute more than US$50 billion to the global AI healthcare market in 2028. But the USA, which holds a 58% revenue share in the market, is expected to generate $102 billion in revenue in 2030. Is Europe falling behind or simply being prudent?

Dr. Tarasevicius explains that in the US, it’s more common to implement the technology quickly, whose advantage is that all of its surgical data can be provided in the case of complaints or litigation. But that means having to iron out the tech’s wrinkles after it’s been brought to market.

European health authorities are simply not as rushed to immediately implement a new technology without it having been tested and proven, he says. In terms of demand, Dr. Tarasevicius remarked that it’s rare that a patient should ask about a robot for surgery. “By the way, there is not a single clinic in Lithuania that has one,” he adds.

Traditional methods

Robotic surgery remains promising, but for now, the “old fashioned” methods of manual surgery are still optimal for cost, precision, and patient recovery.

For one, utilising robotics for surgery increases its cost by around 2,000 euro per operation. Dr. Tarasevicius notes that AI use is still dependent on the relative wealth of the health system or nation. And since its effectiveness is unproven, that cost is still prohibitive for many.

While AI can help surgeons with tasks like planning boning cuts and analysing radiological images, Dr. Tarasevicius says that we are nowhere near having robots surpass humans when it comes to surgical skill.

“Surgeons are by no means opposed to new technologies that can lead to better clinical outcomes, but robotic surgery has yet to prove it.

“It is an expensive system that increases the time spent in the operating room.”

Robots may offer a hand, but for now it appears there’s no substitute for human expertise and empathy in the operating room.

Source: www.nordorthopaedics.com/en

Image: Submitted by author