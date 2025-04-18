JUNE 2025
By: 8 April 2025
18-21 June 2025, NSpine Multidisciplinary Spine Conference 2025; London

Since the inaugural conference in 2013, NSpine has grown exponentially and now features annual, highly respected meetings which traditionally attract over 500 + attendees from across the globe.

The main conference covers the entire range of spinal conditions through over 200 lectures in multiple parallel sessions. Lectures are delivered by experts in their field with ample time for discussion with delegates.

The focus of NSpine meetings is on clinical problem solving and decision making for the working surgeon.

NSpine enables extensive networking and cross-specialty learning by bringing together all spine health care professionals irrespective of speciality background.

NSpine returns to London in 2025 following the successful courses of 2017 and 2019.

For more details, visit: https://nspine.com/nspine-conference-london-2025/
For the preliminary programme, visit:
https://nspine.com/nspine-8th-multidisciplinary-spine-conference-prefinal-program/

 To register, visit: https://web-eur.cvent.com/event/b067de1f-cc8a-4ae3-a45f-b26eb3b2496c/regProcessStep1:5aa6bfbb-fdaa-4668-8a7b-ed65fb1426e5

Tags
Staff Writer
Other articles
By: Staff Writer 17 April 2025

New CONSORT reporting guidelines published today in five medical journals

The CONSORT 2025 statement, an updated guideline for reporting randomised trials is being simultaneously published in The BMJ, JAMA, The...

Read More
By: Staff Writer 8 April 2025

18-21 June 2025, NSpine Multidisciplinary Spine Conference 2025; London

Since the inaugural conference in 2013, NSpine has grown exponentially and now features annual, highly respected meetings which traditionally attract...

Read More
By: Staff Writer 19 March 2025

Aston University hosts SPARK Europe showcase for preclinical healthcare innovations

SPARK The Midlands, based at Aston University, has hosted the SPARK Europe Showcase for investors and industry to see some...

Read More
By: Staff Writer 27 February 2025

Recovery from paralysis a step closer after breakthrough UK trial

The potential of a pioneering spinal cord stimulation technology to restore functions in paralysed people has been demonstrated in a...

Read More
TRENDING NEWS

New CONSORT reporting guidelines published today in five medical journals

- 17 April 2025

18-21 June 2025, NSpine Multidisciplinary Spine Conference 2025; London

- 8 April 2025

Aston University hosts SPARK Europe showcase for preclinical healthcare innovations

- 19 March 2025

Recovery from paralysis a step closer after breakthrough UK trial

- 27 February 2025

Experts strongly recommend against spine injections for chronic back pain

- 20 February 2025

Stryker’s US spinal implants business sale to benefit competitors in spinal fusion

- 18 February 2025
BROWSE BY SECTION