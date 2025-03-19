Aston University hosts SPARK Europe showcase for preclinical healthcare innovations

SPARK The Midlands, based at Aston University, has hosted the SPARK Europe Showcase for investors and industry to see some of the best new medical technologies coming out of Europe’s leading universities and hospitals.

SPARK The Midlands is a preclinical accelerator network which aims to bridge the gap between medical research discoveries of novel therapeutics, medical devices and diagnostics, and real-world clinical use. It is the first UK branch of Stanford University’s prestigious global SPARK programme. The SPARK scheme helps to provide mentorship and forge networks between researchers, those with technical and specialist knowledge and potential sources of funding.

SPARK The Midlands is being delivered as part of Aston University’s active involvement in the delivery of the West Midlands Health Tech Innovation Accelerator (WMHTIA). The WMHTIA is funded by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, in partnership with Innovate UK and the West Midlands Combined Authority.

At the event, which was held at Millennium Point in Birmingham from 13 to 14 March, and was the first since before the COVID-19 pandemic, 77 project teams from SPARK programmes across Europe pitched a wide variety of their technologies for unmet clinical needs to dozens of investors and potential collaborators, as well as companies and consultants offering business and professional advice to healthcare start-ups.

The innovations covered a broad range of health conditions and diseases. For example, Aston University’s own Professor Roslyn Bill gave a presentation about spin-out Estuar Pharmaceuticals, which is developing treatments for cerebral oedema, a potentially deadly brain swelling caused by events such as traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, stroke, cancer and neurosurgery.

Researchers from Charité, a large university hospital in Berlin, Germany, presented their gene editing technology – “One-pot” PASTA (Programmable and Site-specific Transgene Addition). This allows much larger gene transfers in cells than has previously been possible, allowing precision gene editing to develop therapies for diseases like cancer.

DecoDerma in Finland is developing a novel cure for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, commonly known as ‘butterfly skin’, an inherited skin disease which causes the skin to blister and tear at the slightest contact. It is extremely painful and disfiguring, requires constant care and bandaging and can be fatal. There is currently no cure and only limited therapies available.

A full list is available in the online brochure.

Luke Southan, SPARK UK director, said: “This showcase was a major step in showing off the power of the SPARK programme and the network we have built across some of Europe’s leading research and medical institutions. The 77 back-to-back pitches we heard will lead to investment, collaboration and critically lead to new innovations for Unmet Clinical Needs actually becoming new innovations that benefit patients. This is just the beginning and we can’t wait to show off more next time in Basel.”

Pasi Sorvisto, founder and director of SPARK Finland and director of SPARK Europe, said: “An amazing event! When the European SPARK network comes together to showcase our programs, projects, alumni and community, it is an opportunity that no investor, industry leader or health professional should miss. This is SPARKing Europe! Stay tuned for more exciting events in the near future.

“These are truly unique opportunities you won’t want to miss! A huge thank you to all the teams, alumni, colleagues, sponsors and collaborators who made this possible.”

One of the attendees was Will Burton, director of Russell Square Quality Representatives (RSQR), which is a company providing authorised representative services for medical device manufacturers outside the European Economic Area (EEA) wishing to sell in the region. He was instrumental in the development of the original EU Medical Device Directive (93/42/EEC, 1993), which still forms the basis of the current EU Medical Device Regulation (EU 2017/745).

He said: “This was a supremely well-organised event, with a fantastic venue and extremely good visuals. Very smooth and wonderful presentations. It was like Dragons’ Den on steroids with the presenters all on fire. I found the pitches were of a very high standard, very interesting and several of them actually touched me and my family directly; in terms of experiences with health that we have had, so it was all extremely valuable and I wish everyone well and every success in the future.”

Source: Aston University

Image credit: Aston University