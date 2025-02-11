Scoliosis Research Society announces the 2025 Research Grant Cycle

The Scoliosis Research Society (SRS), opens the 2025 Research Grant and Awards cycle this week with a new Directed Research Grant.

The 2025 Directed Research Grant, funded at up to $150,000 per year for 3 years, max $450,000 total on the topic: Creation and Validation of Improved Outcomes Measures for the Assessment of Adult Spinal Deformity Patients.

Research should focus on creation and validation of improved outcomes measures for adult spinal deformity patients that can be readily applied globally and across the range of low- to high-resource healthcare systems. Priority will be given to multi-center and preferably multi-continent study applications.

In addition, applications for Resident/Fellow Grants and Exploratory Micro-Grants opened February 1, 2025.

Resident/Fellow Grants: The Resident/Fellow Research grants are meant to allow residents/fellows to pursue avenues of interest to prepare them for a lifelong research career. Open to all residents/fellows in good standing in an Orthopaedic or Neurosurgery training program.

Exploratory Mirco Grant: Exploratory Micro research grants are meant to promote the diversity of the SRS membership and encourage members who do not typically receive major research awards to advance their creative ideas.

The submission window for letters of Intent for the Biedermann Innovation Award, New Investigator Grant, SRS-Cotrel Foundation Basic Science Grant and Standard Research Grants also opened February 1 and will be open through March 15 (11:59pm EST).

Biedermann Innovation Award: The Biedermann Innovation Research Award shall be designed to support innovative research by young clinical investigators in the field of spine deformity.

New Investigator Grants: New investigator research grants are meant to stimulate younger members into a career of investigation in spinal deformity.

SRS-Cotrel Foundation Basic Science Grant: The SRS-Cotrel Foundation basic science research grant is conceived to support projects that will be performing work in Pediatric Scoliosis. Projects investigating molecular and cellular mechanisms, medical imaging as well as characterizing biomechanical aspects underlying the disease are eligible.

Named Research Grant shall be designed to support innovative research in the field of growth modulation of the spine and/or vertebral body tethering (VBT). The 2025 Named Research Grant is funded, in part, by Highridge Medical.

Standard Grants: The expectation for a standard research grant is that the successfully completed project would be of a quality of a well-received podium presentation at the SRS Annual Meeting. The Society expects that these grants will lay the foundation for a sustained avenue of investigation and allow the investigator(s) to seek larger grants from sources such as the NIH or OREF.

Grant Writing Resources

If you are new to grant writing, or just looking for additional resources, SRS has compiled a new SRS grant writing resources page. The site provides valuable resources for young investigators and supports applications for a variety of SRS-supported grants.

Also take part in the Research Grant Outcome Symposium. This virtual symposium provides highlights of completed and on-going SRS grant funded research projects. This year’s symposium is scheduled for Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 09:00 ET. Visit our website to review the agenda and click here to register.

Source: Scoliosis Research Society

Image: Canva