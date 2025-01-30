Social networking app created to improve patient care across the globe launches in UK

A social networking platform aimed to improve patient care across the globe is launching in the UK this month.

The app – called SurgeOn – has already seen success in the US with over 17,000 physicians signed up and now it’s available for the NHS.

Described as “Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube all rolled into one”, the digital community will allow doctors worldwide to share skills, ask questions and learn from each other like never before.

The founders, who are surgeons themselves, Dr Jeremy Heffner, Dr Mark Soliman and Dr Mario Lebya, believe this fills a crucial gap in the medical industry.

Physicians are given a unique space to discuss medical techniques, share how to perform new procedures and much more.

The founders believe this will “save lives” and assist with rising loneliness and pressure in the surgical community.

“SurgeOn provides a safe, judgment-free space where surgeons can connect globally, fostering an open and welcoming environment,” said Dr Mark Soliman.

“It encourages everyone, especially junior team members, to ask questions and seek guidance without fear of being misunderstood or judged.”

Meanwhile, features within the app – such as video tutorials and Scribe, an AI transcription service – could be helpful tools for an already overstretched NHS,

Just last year, in April, The Office for National Statistics reported that 9.7m Brits were on a waiting list for hospital appointments or treatment.

The app is being rolled out across the rest of Europe and Canada, as well.

SurgeOn is a private fully-encrypted app with an interface that looks much like a standard social media feed.

But, unlike a public platform, the verification process is extremely stringent in order to protect both the surgeons who use it and their patients.

In the US, users are verified through National Provider Identifier (NPI) numbers, which are not used in the UK.

But now, for the first time, the team have incorporated new methods in order to expand the community across the pond – as well as to Canada.

Dr Soliman added: “Verification ensures our community of surgeons maintains the highest standards of professionalism and trust, creating a secure space for collaboration and discussion, advancing the field of surgery worldwide.

“Over the next few months, we’ll be adding new regions.

“Our goal is to make SurgeOn accessible to physicians, students and advanced practice providers worldwide.

“All while maintaining the unmatched security and privacy features that set our platform apart.”

This coming summer, SurgeOn will also launch its Academy – a video-based learning platform offering webinars on everything from how to administer chemotherapy to teaching yoga classes.

Image: The SurgeOn App. Credit: Jam Press