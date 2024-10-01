Physicoll collagen supplement supports holistic post-surgery recovery

Promotional feature

Post-surgical recovery in spinal surgery requires a multi-faceted approach, involving physiotherapy, nutrition and targeted interventions to restore patient function. Among the modalities and products aimed at supporting recovery, Physicoll—a high-strength liquid collagen supplement developed by Clinic Nutrition—has gained attention for its potential to assist healing, including spinal surgery patients.

Collagen plays a crucial role in the structural integrity of the spine, particularly in the intervertebral discs, collagen type I and II are the most abundant. (1) These discs, which act as shock absorbers between vertebrae, are composed of collagen-rich tissues.

The annulus fibrosus contains a high percentage (about 9% of total collagen) of type I collagen (2), while the inner core, the nucleus pulposus, is dominated by type II collagen, over 85% of total collagen. (3) Spinal surgeons understand that supporting collagen synthesis and maintaining its structural integrity are essential for the healing process following spinal surgery.

Physicoll delivers a potent dose of 12,000mg of multi-type collagen (types I, II, III, and V), along with a carefully curated mix of vitamins and minerals designed to support collagen formation and tissue repair. The inclusion of vitamins A, C, and E, combined with trace elements such as manganese, copper, and zinc, helps support the body’s natural healing mechanisms, specifically targeting the formation and maintenance of connective tissues. (4,5,6,7,8,9) These nutrients work synergistically to bolster collagen production and may facilitate recovery following spinal surgery.

Research underscores the benefits of collagen supplementation in conjunction with rehabilitation therapies, including shockwave therapy, to improve patient outcomes.

For instance, in a 2021 study, investigators divided 44 participants with plantar fasciitis into two groups. In Group A, 18 participants received focused shock waves and in Group B, 26 received focused shock waves plus a complex supplement containing hydrolyzed collagen (1 g), vitamin C (500 mg), and other nutrients.

After evaluating pain improvement and foot function at recruitment, after 3 months, and after 6 months, the researchers concluded that Group B participants responded better than their Group A counterparts. (10)

Likewise, according to a 2012 trial, ESWT with dietary supplementation was superior in improving pain and ankle function in people with insertional Achilles tendinopathy. (11)

Moreover, in osteoarthritis-associated low back pain, kinesiotherapy combined with specific collagen peptides, vitamin C, sodium hyaluronate, manganese, and copper appears more beneficial than kinesiotherapy alone. According to the authors of this 2022 randomized controlled trial (RCT), the combination offered more evident and long-lasting benefits than kinesiotherapy alone. (12)

Now, the key question: Can post-surgery collagen supplementation improve healing and recovery?

It appears so.

In a 2020 randomised double-blind pilot clinical trial, researchers observed significantly improved healing and clinically shorter hospital stay among participants with 20-30% burn who received a collagen-based supplement compared to the placebo group. (13)

Likewise, vitamin C has been shown to relieve postoperative spinal pain and speed up recovery after spinal surgery. It can also reduce the need for pain medications. (14)

Physicoll contains high-quality collagen and optimal amounts of vitamin C. This explains why this unique blend can support spine health following surgery.

Nonetheless, the findings from such studies should be interpreted with caution. Also, we need larger controlled trials to establish the benefits.

On the positive side, collagen (with vitamin C and other nutrients) supplementation has an excellent safety profile and demonstrated benefits, such as shorter hospital stay and speedy recovery. Thus, it’s safe to say that collagen, along with other nutrients, is a novel approach to speed recovery following spine surgery.

Given the critical role that nutrition plays in recovery, Physicoll’s formulation provides a comprehensive nutritional dose to support rehabilitation post spinal surgery. Optimising collagen intake, hydration and nutrient absorption can contribute to a holistic recovery programme, addressing both structural and nutritional needs during the healing process.

